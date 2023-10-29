Jewish Family Services to Host Free Mobile Health Fair on Monday

The fair will take place from 1 - 5 p.m. on Monday, October 30.

Oct. 29, 2023

On Monday, Oct. 30, KesherKC is hosting a Mobile Health Fair at JFS Brookside office, located at 425 E. 63rd St. in Kansas City, Missouri. The free health fair will take place 1-5 p.m. and will offer a variety of on-site services including: Vaccines (COVID-19 and flu), Health insurance navigation, Aging in place resources, HIV screening, Gun safety locks, Lead poisoning prevention program, Colorectal screening kits, and Turning Point supportive resources.

JFS staff will be on-site to answer questions and provide information on a variety of resources. JFS is able to put on this Mobile Health Fair with the support of a number of community partners including KC CARE Health Center, Heart to Heart International, AccessAble Living, Grandparents for Gun Safety, Oak Street Health, Mustardseed Cultural and Environmental Services, Kansas City Missouri Health Department and KU clinical trials information.

“This is an exciting opportunity for JFS to bring so many of our community partners into one space to serve our community's health needs,” said Allison Telletin, KesherKC Social Work Manager.

Jewish Family Services staff serve our community every day through our KesherKC programs and food pantries, mental health services and counseling, spiritual care and family life education offerings, and older adult and care management services and programs. We are honored to be entrusted with helping our clients navigate life's daily challenges.

For more information about the Mobile Health Fair, please contact JFS at (913) 327-8250.



