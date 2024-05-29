Broadway's Jeremy Benton directs a star-studded cast in 42ND STREET at The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre will open its 2024 season with 42nd Street. The production is a love letter to Broadway, a tap dance tour de force, and a romantic comedy all rolled into one! The story unfolds at the height of the Great Depression, when starry-eyed Peggy Sawyer arrives in New York City and lands her first big job in the chorus of Pretty Lady, a glitzy new Broadway show. But when the leading lady breaks her ankle, will Peggy get her shot at stardom? A Tony Award-winner for Best Musical, 42nd Street was one of the first "jukebox musicals," featuring popular songs of the day such as "Lullaby of Broadway," "We're in the Money," and "Shuffle Off to Buffalo." This breathtaking song-and-dance spectacular is making its Lyceum debut and is a showbiz fairytale guaranteed to lift your spirits!

The 42nd Street cast is a mix of Lyceum veterans and newcomers. Erick Pinnick makes his Lyceum debut as mercurial Broadway producer, Julian Marsh. He recently played the titular role in Sweeney Todd at Trinity Repertory Company and has appeared in New York in Susan Stroman's A Christmas Carol at Madison Square Garden and in Roundabout Theatre Company's The Tin Pan Alley Rag. His touring credits include The Donna Summer Musical and Sunset Boulevard, and he toured throughout Europe as Pilate in Jesus Christ Superstar.

Nicole Michelle Haskins appears as the legendary star of Pretty Lady, Dorothy Brock, and brings with her an impressive resume of regional credits including The Color Purple at The Muny (St. Louis Theatre Circle Winner) and at Drury Lane Theatre (Jeff Award Winner); the U.S. Premiere of Hopelessly Devoted at Piven Theatre; Caroline, or Change at Firebrand Theatre; Spitfire Grill at Refuge Theatre Project; The Wiz for Kokandy Productions; and The Music Man, Father Comes Home from the Wars (Parts 1, 2 & 3), and How to Catch Creation at The Goodman Theatre in Chicago.

Elizabeth McGuire returns to The Lyceum to play Peggy Sawyer. She last appeared in Arrow Rock in 2021's Singin' in the Rain. She has performed in 42nd Street at the Ogunquit Playhouse, Encore Theatre, and The Lex. Her other regional credits include White Christmas, Saturday Night Fever, and Something Rotten!

Making his Lyceum debut is Danny Mchugh, who plays Billy Lawlor, the leading man of Pretty Lady. The Minneapolis native has been in New York for the past 14 years and has performed in the national tours of White Christmas, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Rock of Ages. His Off-Broadway work includes Blue Man Group. He has been seen regionally in Jersey Boys, Floyd Collins, and A Chorus Line, among others.

Also making their Lyceum debuts are Joseph Ryan Harrington (Broadway's Billy Elliot and How the Grinch Stole Christmas) as Andy Lee, Sydney Jones (Broadway's A Beautiful Noise) as Annie, and Gillian Hassert (U.S. tour of Broadway's 2019 Oklahoma!) as Maggie Jones.

The Lyceum welcomes back Joel Newsome (Broadway's 42nd Street and The Producers) as Bert Barry; Harold Hynick (To Kill a Mockingbird and Run for Your Wife at The Lyceum) as Mac/Doc/Thug; and Michael Padgett (1776 at The Lyceum) as Pat Denning; and Lauren Dattis, Sarah Rose, and Kristin Tagg , who bring their tremendous singing and dancing skills to the ensemble. Don Richard (Broadway's Side Show and Urinetown) who appears as Abner Dillon, is beloved by Lyceum audiences for his performances as Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol.

Making their Lyceum debuts as members of the talented ensemble are Rob Ouellette, Maggie Mae Roach, Julia Nunes Ferreira, Jawan Hayes, Camryn Grace Hunter, Justin Lopez, Sam Sanderson,, Isaiah Mayhew, Josh McWhortor, André Spathelf-Sanders, Keila Sue Wong, and Christina Youngblood.

The Broadway Revival choreography was created by Randy Skinner and is recreated and adapted for the Lyceum stage by director and co-choreographer Jeremy Benton and choreographer Jessica Wockenfuss. Benton was last seen at The Lyceum in the role of Pat Gilbert in Rodgers and Hammerstein's State Fair. On Broadway he performed opposite Shirley Jones in 42nd Street. He has also performed as Fred Astaire in the Off-Broadway hit Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood and in Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Jessica Wockenfuss also appeared in last year's production of State Fair playing Emily Arden. She has been seen in New York City Center Encores productions of Hey, Look Me Over!, Me and My Girl and on national tours of Jersey Boys, White Christmas, and Spamalot. Music Director Matthew R. Meckes is a newcomer to The Lyceum. His recent credits include MJ The Musical on Broadway, and regional productions of 42nd Street, Passing Through, Cyrano, Knoxville, and In The Heights. He recently published his first volume of poetry, A Smile Remembers.

The production team also includes Scenic Designer Seth Howard, Costume Designer Garth Dunbar, Lighting Designer Christopher Brusberg, Sound Designer Gianna Agostino, Production Stage Manager Tony Dearing, and Assistant Stage Manager Katy McGlaughlin.

This production is rated PG. Single tickets for 42nd Street are $52 for adults, with senior, student/child, and public safety discounts available. Show dates are June 7-16. Evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m., and matinees begin at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit LyceumTheatre.org or call 660-837-3311.

The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre is a nonprofit 501(c)(3), professional theater located in the historic 19th-century village of Arrow Rock, Missouri. The Lyceum has been entertaining audiences for more than six decades, producing musicals, dramas, and comedies. Each year, this 416-seat theater attracts professional actors, designers, stage managers, directors, and technicians who take residence in Arrow Rock to bring patrons Broadway-caliber productions.

