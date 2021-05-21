Jason Mraz Announced At Starlight Theatre; Tickets On Sale May 27

Jason Mraz has entertained performers for more than two decades, getting his start by performing in San Diego coffeehouses and now receiving global acclaim for his talented musicianship and soulful melodies.

Mraz enlisted his 13-piece reggae band to hit the road with him for his 2021 tour. The band features many of the performers from his latest album, "Look for the Good." The unique setlist each night will feature songs from that album plus re-imagined Mraz classics and never-before-heard new compositions. You will not want to miss this night under the stars Tuesday August 3, 2021.

This two-time Grammy Award winner and recipient of the Songwriter Hall of Fame Hal David Award has released many top songs including "I'm Yours," "Lucky" and "I Won't Give Up." In 2019, "I'm Yours" was certified Diamond by the RIAA. In 2020, Jason Mraz released "Look for the Good," which features 12 songs including "Good Old Daze," "Gratitude," and "Hearing Double."

Jason Mraz's music is closely tied with philanthropic efforts. With the release of "Look for the Good," Mraz announced that all of his profits from the album, including his label advance and subsequent royalties, would be donated to non-profit organizations related to social justice in honor of Juneteenth 2020.

