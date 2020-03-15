IF/THEN Cancelled at the Barn Players

In response to growing concerns regarding public gatherings during this time of uncertainty, The Barn Players have made the difficult decision to cancel their upcoming production of "IF/THEN" which was to open at the Arts Asylum on March 26th. As well, their March 30th cabaret evening, "Delano Mendoza: MAGIC" has also been withdrawn.

This is heartbreaking for all involved and of course for the staff, cast, musicians and crew who were hard at work to bring both these events to life.

The health and safety of the Barn Players patrons, staff and performers must be their top priority. Given the concerns and the recommendations from the federal, state, and local government's regarding social distancing and attendance at events this decision is necessary to honor these concerns.

Ongoing, The Barn Players will send out further information about their upcoming events via their website and Facebook account pages. For those who have already purchased tickets, refunds or a transfer to a different show will be made available. Waiving your refund and donating to the greater good of The Barn Players is also appreciated.

During this difficult and unprecedented time The Barn Players encourage you and yours to stay healthy, be kind to people, and support all the local and national arts organizations and any artists who might be struggling.





