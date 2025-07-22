GREASE Immersive Dinner Theatre Production to be Presented at Theatre Atchison

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Atchison's immersive dinner theatre production of GREASE will run for one week only at the Atchison Event Center from July 24 to 27.

GREASE features book, music, and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. The production is directed by Layne Roate (Theatre Atchison Artistic Director), music directed by Maryna Mitchell, and choreographed by Maleena Johnson. It is presented as a limited one-weekend engagement at the Atchison Event Center.

One of the most enduring shows of all time, GREASE is the word! Join the Rydell High School class of 1959 as we step back in time with your favorite "T-Birds" and "Pink Ladies". Set to a hip-shaking, rock 'n' roll score that will leave you dancing in your seats and singing along to these classic hits.

Leading the production are Lucas Lowry as Danny and Sophia Evangelidis as Sandy. The ensemble cast includes Lauren Taylor as Rizzo, Miranda Munez as Frenchy, Morgan Lynn Sterrett as Marty, Taryn Huffman as Jan, Charlie Meacham as Kenickie, Jake Swaney as Doody/Teen Angel, Josiah LaRue as Roger, Shane St James as Sonny, Courtney Ellis as Patty, Maleena Johnson as Cha-Cha, Andrea Hobley as Miss Lynch, and JD Warren as Eugene/Vince.

GREASE plays for five performances, July 24-27, at the Atchison Event Center (710 S 9th St, Atchison, KS 66002).

Evening (dinner theatre) performances begin at 7 pm, Thursday-Saturday. Matinee (show-only) performances are offered on Saturday and Sunday, starting at 3 pm.