Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons Rescheduled For June at the Kauffman Center

The Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons concert, previously scheduled for April 10, 2022, at the Kauffman Center has been rescheduled due to minor surgery. Frankie is deeply sorry to disappoint his fans and is doing what his doctor recommends ensuring a speedy recovery. He is now looking forward to performing for you in Kansas City on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 8 p.m. Previously purchased tickets and parking passes for the event will be honored at the new date.

Tickets for Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons are on sale now through the Kauffman Center Ticket Office at (816) 994-7222 or online at kauffmancenter.org.

For the Kauffman Center's latest COVID-19 policies, please visit kauffmancenter.org/health.