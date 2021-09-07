Faust Theatre Announces Cast & Crew for CARRIE THE MUSICAL

Faust Theatre opens its 2021-2022 season with CARRIE THE MUSICAL, the company's return to the Kansas City live theatre scene since March 2020. CARRIE marks the first show at Faust Theatre under the new Executive Direction from the Arts Asylum and new Associate Artistic Director, Amari Lewis.

Executive Artistic Director Zach Faust helms the project as Director and Scenic Designer alongside Delano Mendoza serving as Musical Director. CARRIE has been a Faust-planned production for over 3 years, with one challenge after another getting in the way of its fruition - not unlike the infamous Broadway premiere from the '80s.

"It seemed like the universe was not going to let us do the show," says Faust, "Obstacle after obstacle, it was like the story of CARRIE '88." Faust is of course referring to the original Broadway production that became the biggest Broadway Flop for over 20 years after losing almost $8million from its debut of only 16 previews and 5 performances. "But we're determined to bring her back to life in the biggest production we've ever done."

Adapted from Stephen King's 1974 novel Carrie, it focuses on an awkward teenage girl with telekinetic powers whose lonely life is dominated by an oppressive religious fanatic mother. When she is humiliated by her classmates at the high school prom, she unleashes chaos on everyone and everything in her path. The musical features a book by Lawrence D. Cohen (who also penned the movie), Music by Michael Gore, and Lyrics by Dean Pitchford.

Emmy Hadley & Jackson Tomlin share the duties of Choreographer, Ian VanDusen takes on several roles as Lighting Designer, Projection Designer, and Camera Operator & Videographer; Stage Management by Grace Urquhart, Assistant Stage Management by Hannah White, Costume Design & Construction by Elinor Vaughn, Technical Supervision by Lee Rose, Props by Ethan Schreiber, Assistant Musical Direction by Christian Owen, and Fight Choreography by Marc Liby.

The cast features Josephine Pellow in the title role of Carrie White and Margo Mikkelson as her overbearing, religious zealot mother, Margaret. Maddox Bane, Kameryn Behrend, Maggie Bunch, Allison Buell, Danny Campos, Erin Huffman, Emma Jacobson, Randall Jackson, Abi Knepper, Zoe Lepper, Johnathan Long, Emma Mathieson, Charles Meacham, Christian Renteria, Joy Smith, Mia Valentine, and Shantice White round out the rest of the large ensemble cast.

Several instruments of the 7-piece band are split across the two-week run, comprised of Todd Gregory-Gibbs (Rehearsal Accompanist/Keys 1), Barbara Jurgensmeier & Laurie Schwab (Keys 2), Bill Wood & Bill Welch (Guitar 1), Mario Lozoya & Nick Yoder (Guitar 2), Zach Keyser (Drums), Krista Kopper (Bass), and Iona DeWalt (Cello).

"The world of CARRIE is unique in that it's about women and how they communicate with each other," Faust explains. "We want our audiences to relate to every woman in the show, not just Carrie. And by the end, hopefully they don't have a black and white answer to the question: who was right and who was wrong? Black and white answers aren't fun, especially in a morally-grey story such as this."

Every cast and crew member are vaccinated and seating for the indoor production will be at reduced capacity to allow for physical distancing and safety. Masks and proof of vaccination are required upon entry (pictures of vaccination cards, as well as *medical exemptions, are allowed. *Medical exemptions must be accompanied with a recent negative COVID test).

CARRIE THE MUSICAL plays October 14 - 23 at the Arts Asylum, 1000 E. 9th Street, KCMO, 64110. Following the final performance, the Arts Asylum and Faust Theatre will offer up a prom-themed fundraiser.

Tickets for regular performances and the performance + fundraiser can be found at fausttheatre.org.