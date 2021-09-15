FOUR CHILDREN To Be Performed at City Stage inside Union Station

The emotionally charged, world premiere production of "Four Children" will be presented from October 7th to October 24th by Kansas City Actor's Theatre on City Stage inside Union Station.

The play features Victor Raider-Wexler (KCAT's "And Then There Were None"; "The Gin Game"), Kathleen Warfel (KCAT's "Mornings at Seven"), Vi Tran ("The Butchers Son" at The Buffalo Room), and Marisa Tejeda ("A Doll's House Part 2" at the Unicorn) under the direction of John Rensenhouse (Director of "Long Day's Journey Into Night").

This world premiere play draws from the personal diaries of four children effected by genocide: Dawid Sierakowiak, a Jewish boy growing up in Lodz, Poland during the Holocaust. Chanrithy Him, a young Cambodian girl who survived the harsh conditions of the Khmer Rouge. Nadja Halilbegovich who survived the Bosnian Genocide in Sarajevo. Vahram Dadrian, a young Armenian boy who lived during the Armenian genocide who was sent to the wastelands South of Allepo.

Featuring the actors reading passages on stage, directly from the diaries of these children. "Four Children" is a reader's theatre performance with music, projections, and a lighting design that shifts the focus onto the emotionally charged words of the children affected by these atrocities.

"Four Children" is as poignant now as ever, it reminds us that these tragedies aren't a part of the past. They are widespread and happening today. "Four Children" is produced in conjunction with Union Station's Auschwitz. Not Long Ago. Not Far Away. exhibit.

At its heart, the play is a look at the atrocities of the Holocaust and genocides in Cambodia, Armenia, and Sarajevo. Additionally, the play focuses on the power and the endurance of the written word. These children lived in different times, each with their own problems, unified through the written word. These words are as pressing now as they ever were as theses atrocities continue to happen around the globe.

Four Children is appropriately presented at Union Station during the period the "Auschwitz: Not Long Ago... Not Far Away." Exhibit is shown in another part of the facility.

Information about the show can be found at: http://www.kcactors.org/shows/four-children/.