The event takes place on October 8, 2020 at 6:00 PM. Doors open at 5:00 PM.

Ed Reggi and Paper Slip Theatre present Whose Wine is it Anyway? at Meramec Vineyards.

Enjoy this outdoor performance at Meramec Vineyards in St. James, MO. Using audience suggestions, Ed Reggi and his cast of award-winning actors perform audience-activated improv comedy.

If you're a fan of the hit television show "WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?" you'll feel right at home watching Paper Slip Theatre. It's a spontaneous show in which the actors incorporate everything the audience provides. The audience helps create the characters, the scenarios, and even the laugh track.

Throughout the performance, Paper Slip Theatre invites audience members to play along-right from their seats. This 100% family-friendly! All attendees are asked to wear a mask while not actively eating or drinking.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/6055347/ed-reggi-and-paper-slip-theatre-at-meramec-vineyards-rolla-cedar-street-playhouse.

