Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ed Reggi and Paper Slip Theatre Present WHOSE WINE IS IT ANYWAY? at Meramec Vineyards

Article Pixel

The event takes place on October 8, 2020 at 6:00 PM. Doors open at 5:00 PM.

Sep. 29, 2020  
Ed Reggi and Paper Slip Theatre Present WHOSE WINE IS IT ANYWAY? at Meramec Vineyards

Ed Reggi and Paper Slip Theatre present Whose Wine is it Anyway? at Meramec Vineyards.

The event takes place on October 8, 2020 at 6:00 PM. Doors open at 5:00 PM.

Enjoy this outdoor performance at Meramec Vineyards in St. James, MO. Using audience suggestions, Ed Reggi and his cast of award-winning actors perform audience-activated improv comedy.

If you're a fan of the hit television show "WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?" you'll feel right at home watching Paper Slip Theatre. It's a spontaneous show in which the actors incorporate everything the audience provides. The audience helps create the characters, the scenarios, and even the laugh track.

Throughout the performance, Paper Slip Theatre invites audience members to play along-right from their seats. This 100% family-friendly! All attendees are asked to wear a mask while not actively eating or drinking.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/6055347/ed-reggi-and-paper-slip-theatre-at-meramec-vineyards-rolla-cedar-street-playhouse.


Related Articles View More Kansas City Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 18 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
  • Voting Now Open for Week 4 of Next on Stage: Dance Edition!
  • VIDEOS: Watch More Highlights of Our Next on Stage Contestants - Enter Now to Win!
  • 7 More Broadway Choreography Tutorials You Can Follow Along with At Home!