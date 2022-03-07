Eastern Europe, Women's History Month, and the Return of “Operation” Events Announced at the National WWI Museum and Memorial

The National WWI Museum and Memorial's will host the International Relations Council and The German Marshall Fund of the United States on Monday, March 7 at 6 p.m. for a program looking at Eastern Europe from Latvia's perspective. This conversation will feature State Secretary Garisons of the Latvian Defense Ministry and is especially timely given the situation in Ukraine. This is an in-person event in the Museum and Memorial Auditorium and registration is required.

Mark Women's History Month with The American Opera Project on Monday, March 21 at 7 p.m. This program gives voice to the women of WWI with selections from the new American opera Letters That You Will Not Get: Women's Voices from the Great War, along with readings of letters from Museum and Memorial's archives and a keynote talk by Jennifer Orth-Veillon. This is an online event.

The premier of documentary, "More Than a Medal," will take place at the Museum and Memorial on Thursday, March 24 in the Auditorium. The American service members who fought in the Great War came from diverse backgrounds. They were immigrants, practiced different faiths, spoke different languages and were members of a wide array of ethnicities. However, many of those who performed acts of bravery were not recognized due to one of these factors. This event is in partnership with Park University's George S. Robb Centre for the Study of the Great War.

Photographs of conflict have changed the way societies view war. Join Dr. Makeda Best, professor and Richard L. Menschel Curator of Photography at the Harvard Art Museums for Reframing War on Sunday March 20 at 2 p.m., as she discusses American soldier photography in the 20th century and how cameras - and war photography - reframed public discourse and societal understanding of conflict.

Operation events return to the Museum and Memorial after a two-year hiatus on Thursday, March 31 at 6 p.m. Operation: Celestial Spirits will be a night of celestial and earthly delights, exploring the astrological and other metaphysical practices that reached new heights of popularity during WWI and are taking off again today. Tickets are $35 ($25 for Museum Members).

March National WWI Museum and Memorial events