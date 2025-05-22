ELF, FROZEN, And More Set for The Coterie 2025/2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Coterie Theatre has announced its 2025–2026 season, featuring a range of productions for children, families, and teens. The lineup includes world premieres, literary adaptations, and co-productions with Kansas City cultural partners. This season also introduces two new programming series—Coterie Sprouts and Coterie After Dark—expanding the theatre’s reach across the city.

According to Producing Artistic Director Khalia Davis Philp, this year’s season emphasizes “relatable characters who learn how to stand up for what they believe in and use their voice to improve their own situation.”

Mainstage Productions

A Wrinkle in Time

Sept 16 – Oct 12, 2025

Adapted by Morgan Gould from the novel by Madeleine L’Engle

A reimagining of the literary classic following Meg Murry and her companions on a journey through space to rescue her father and save the universe.

Ages 10+ | Run time: 60 mins

Elf – The Musical TYA (World Premiere)

Nov 11 – Dec 31, 2025

Book by Thomas Meehan & Bob Martin | Music by Matthew Sklar | Lyrics by Chad Beguelin

A Theatre for Young Audiences version of the popular holiday musical, following Buddy the Elf as he searches for his family and his identity.

All Ages | Run time: 60 mins

The Drum Closet (World Premiere)

Jan 28 – Feb 22, 2026

Written by Tosin Morohunfola

A coming-of-age story about two Nigerian American brothers navigating race, identity, and ambition in a predominantly white high school.

Ages 12+ | Run time: 60 mins | Contains strong language and mature themes

Lilly and the Pirates

Mar 24 – May 3, 2026

Book by John Maclay and Will Eno | Music by Brett Ryback

A young girl must overcome her fears to rescue her parents from shipwrecked islands, encountering pirates and adventure along the way.

All Ages | Run time: 60 mins

Pete the Cat

Jun 10 – Aug 2, 2026

Script & Lyrics by Sarah Hammond | Music by Will Aronson

Back by popular demand, Pete the Cat helps a second grader find his creative spark in this musical adventure.

All Ages | Run time: 60 mins

Special Engagement

Disney’s Frozen – The Broadway Musical

Jul 8 – 25, 2026

A co-production with The White Theatre at The J

Book by Jennifer Lee | Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez

A staged adaptation of the animated film, exploring the bond between sisters Anna and Elsa in the kingdom of Arendelle.

All Ages

Venue: The White Theatre at The J

New Series Launch

Coterie Sprouts

Programming for children ages 0–5

Baby Rave

Sept 20, 2025 – One Day Only

A morning dance party for toddlers and their grown-ups at Crown Center.

Ages: Baby & Up | Run time: 60 mins

My Stuffie and Me

Feb 28 – Mar 29, 2026

A world premiere touring production at Midwest Trust Center at JCCC.

An interactive theatre experience following Charlie and their stuffed animal into a magical world.

Ages: 2–5 | Run time: 60 mins

Coterie After Dark

Programming for teens and adults

Electric Poe

Oct 15 – Nov 2, 2025

A co-production with Union Cemetery Historical Society

Live dramatizations of Edgar Allan Poe’s work staged at Union Cemetery.

Ages 10+ | Run time: 60 mins

Electric Renaissance

May 27 – Jun 14, 2026

A co-production with American Jazz Museum

An actor and musician explore the writings of Langston Hughes and Zora Neale Hurston in a Harlem Renaissance showcase.

Ages 10+ | Run time: 60 mins

Additional Programs

A Year with Frog and Toad

Jun 11 – Aug 3, 2025

Concluding the 2024–2025 Season

Based on the books by Arnold Lobel

This musical follows the friendship of Frog and Toad through the seasons.

All Ages | Run time: 60 mins

The Coterie Theatre School

Classes for ages 3 through high school held across Kansas City

Fall semester begins in October, followed by winter, spring, and summer sessions.

Project Daylight

A touring mental wellness theatre workshop for 6th–7th grade classrooms

A collaboration with UMKC School of Social Work

Free for schools

Project Pride

Informational Meeting: Oct 27, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.

Performances: Feb 21 at 7:00 p.m. & Feb 22, 2026 at 5:00 p.m.

Teen-created performance exploring LGBTQ+ identity and allyship.

Intended for Teens & Adults

Young Playwrights Festival

Apr 26, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

New theatrical works developed by young writers from The Coterie's year-round playwrights program.

Intended for Teens & Adults

Ticket Information

Mainstage Tickets:

$14–$16 (youth, students, seniors), $19–$20 (adults)

Spotlight Passes:

$150 for 10 flexible admissions to mainstage shows (not valid for special engagements)

Special Engagements:

Electric Poe: $18 (youth/seniors), $25 (adults)

Other events (Frozen, Electric Renaissance, My Stuffie and Me): On sale closer to dates

Group Rates:

Previews: $6.75/person (groups of 20+)

Regular weekday matinees: $7.50–$8.00/person

Weekends: $12.00–$14.00/person

For tickets or group reservations, contact The Coterie Box Office at 816.474.6552 or visit www.thecoterie.org.

Please note: All attendees, regardless of age, require a paid admission.

