ELF, FROZEN, And More Set for The Coterie 2025/2026 Season

The line-up will expand The Coterie's reach beyond its mainstage into the Kansas City community with unique co-productions with multiple KC organizations.
The Coterie Theatre has announced its 2025–2026 season, featuring a range of productions for children, families, and teens. The lineup includes world premieres, literary adaptations, and co-productions with Kansas City cultural partners. This season also introduces two new programming series—Coterie Sprouts and Coterie After Dark—expanding the theatre’s reach across the city.
According to Producing Artistic Director Khalia Davis Philp, this year’s season emphasizes “relatable characters who learn how to stand up for what they believe in and use their voice to improve their own situation.”
Sept 16 – Oct 12, 2025
Adapted by Morgan Gould from the novel by Madeleine L’Engle
A reimagining of the literary classic following Meg Murry and her companions on a journey through space to rescue her father and save the universe.
Ages 10+ | Run time: 60 mins
Nov 11 – Dec 31, 2025
Book by Thomas Meehan & Bob Martin | Music by Matthew Sklar | Lyrics by Chad Beguelin
A Theatre for Young Audiences version of the popular holiday musical, following Buddy the Elf as he searches for his family and his identity.
All Ages | Run time: 60 mins
Jan 28 – Feb 22, 2026
Written by Tosin Morohunfola
A coming-of-age story about two Nigerian American brothers navigating race, identity, and ambition in a predominantly white high school.
Ages 12+ | Run time: 60 mins | Contains strong language and mature themes
Mar 24 – May 3, 2026
Book by John Maclay and Will Eno | Music by Brett Ryback
A young girl must overcome her fears to rescue her parents from shipwrecked islands, encountering pirates and adventure along the way.
All Ages | Run time: 60 mins
Jun 10 – Aug 2, 2026
Script & Lyrics by Sarah Hammond | Music by Will Aronson
Back by popular demand, Pete the Cat helps a second grader find his creative spark in this musical adventure.
All Ages | Run time: 60 mins
Jul 8 – 25, 2026
A co-production with The White Theatre at The J
Book by Jennifer Lee | Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez
A staged adaptation of the animated film, exploring the bond between sisters Anna and Elsa in the kingdom of Arendelle.
All Ages
Venue: The White Theatre at The J
Programming for children ages 0–5
Baby Rave
Sept 20, 2025 – One Day Only
A morning dance party for toddlers and their grown-ups at Crown Center.
Ages: Baby & Up | Run time: 60 mins
My Stuffie and Me
Feb 28 – Mar 29, 2026
A world premiere touring production at Midwest Trust Center at JCCC.
An interactive theatre experience following Charlie and their stuffed animal into a magical world.
Ages: 2–5 | Run time: 60 mins
Programming for teens and adults
Electric Poe
Oct 15 – Nov 2, 2025
A co-production with Union Cemetery Historical Society
Live dramatizations of Edgar Allan Poe’s work staged at Union Cemetery.
Ages 10+ | Run time: 60 mins
Electric Renaissance
May 27 – Jun 14, 2026
A co-production with American Jazz Museum
An actor and musician explore the writings of Langston Hughes and Zora Neale Hurston in a Harlem Renaissance showcase.
Ages 10+ | Run time: 60 mins
Jun 11 – Aug 3, 2025
Concluding the 2024–2025 Season
Based on the books by Arnold Lobel
This musical follows the friendship of Frog and Toad through the seasons.
All Ages | Run time: 60 mins
Classes for ages 3 through high school held across Kansas City
Fall semester begins in October, followed by winter, spring, and summer sessions.
A touring mental wellness theatre workshop for 6th–7th grade classrooms
A collaboration with UMKC School of Social Work
Free for schools
Informational Meeting: Oct 27, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.
Performances: Feb 21 at 7:00 p.m. & Feb 22, 2026 at 5:00 p.m.
Teen-created performance exploring LGBTQ+ identity and allyship.
Intended for Teens & Adults
Apr 26, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.
New theatrical works developed by young writers from The Coterie's year-round playwrights program.
Intended for Teens & Adults
Mainstage Tickets:
$14–$16 (youth, students, seniors), $19–$20 (adults)
Spotlight Passes:
$150 for 10 flexible admissions to mainstage shows (not valid for special engagements)
Special Engagements:
Electric Poe: $18 (youth/seniors), $25 (adults)
Other events (Frozen, Electric Renaissance, My Stuffie and Me): On sale closer to dates
Group Rates:
Previews: $6.75/person (groups of 20+)
Regular weekday matinees: $7.50–$8.00/person
Weekends: $12.00–$14.00/person
For tickets or group reservations, contact The Coterie Box Office at 816.474.6552 or visit www.thecoterie.org.
Please note: All attendees, regardless of age, require a paid admission.
