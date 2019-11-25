Dixie's Tupperware Party, the hilarious and heartfelt show starring the fast- talking, gum-chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal Dixie Longate, returns to Starlight Indoors by popular demand for the first time since 2016. Dixie herself was back in KC in early 2018 with Dixie's Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull, where she shared more of her antics with Starlight audiences.

Now, Dixie brings her finest selection of Tupperware back to Kansas City for a strictly limited engagement of 11 performances beginning Friday, January 10 as part of the 2020 Starlight Indoors Series, sponsored by the Missouri Lottery. Audiences howl with laughter as Dixie demonstrates the many alternative uses for the iconic plastic kitchen staple. Filled with outrageously funny tales, heartfelt accounts, audience participation and a little bit of empowerment and homespun wisdom, Dixie's Tupperware Party leaves your heart a little bigger and your food a little fresher.

"Having Dixie here is always a wild, crazy-fun time, but it's her message of encouragment and kindness that makes her special," Caroline Gibel, director of indoor programming at Starlight, said. "It's why we keep having her back."

This hysterical fan-favorite show premiered in 2004 at the New York International Fringe Festival and followed with an off-Broadway run in New York City at the Ars Nova Theatre-earning Dixie a Drama Desk nomination. Now, Dixie's Tupperware Party has been pleasing audiences for the past 11 years and has earned best-solo show awards in many of the markets she's played including Denver, Houston and Michigan.

Written by Kris Andersson, the production is playing Kansas City as part of a tour that has, so far, logged over 1,700 performances worldwide. Produced by Down South LLC and directed by Patrick Richwood, Dixie's Tupperware Party features costumes designed by Miss Longate and lighting designed by Richard Winkler.

Tickets to Dixie's Tupperware Party are on sale now. A VIP ticket includes premium seating, one souvenir cocktail in Dixie's favorite Tupperware Tumbler and pre-show access to meet Dixie and shop her Tupperware merchandise line-free.

For an exciting and unique way for patrons to be part of the show, there are two On-Stage VIP Sofas with two seats each available for purchase. Guests seated on stage will be active participants in the show and must be 21 years or older to purchase. On-Stage VIP Sofa tickets include the same VIP benefits as VIP tickets.

To purchase tickets visit kcstarlight.com, call 816-363-STAR (7827) or visit the Starlight box office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo. 64132. For more information, including full performance schedule, please visit kcstarlight.com.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Starlight's group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. Please note that kcstarlight.com is the only official ticket source for all shows in the 2020 Starlight Indoors Series. If you purchase tickets from another website or ticket broker, we cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate.

For more information about Dixie's Tupperware Party visit www.dixiestupperwareparty.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You