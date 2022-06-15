Disney's DESCENDANTS Opens This Friday June 17 at Theatre In The Park

Theatre in the Park continues its season of premieres with Disney's "The Descendants" opening Friday, June 17 and continuing with six additional performances Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19 and the following week Wednesday, June 22 through Saturday, June 25.

This fast-paced, high-energy production is rated PG. Curtain time for all OUTDOOR productions is 8:30 p.m.; the box office opens at 7 p.m. and the seating bowl opens at 7:30 p.m.

Following each performance, several characters will return to the stage for a "meet and greet" with the public.

Disney's "The Descendents" is based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies. This musical is a brand-new musical comedy featuring the same beloved characters and hit songs from the films!

The musical takes place in the current time in the kingdom of Auradon, a land where all of Disney's beloved heroes and royalty are living happily ever after, safe from the terrifying villains and troublesome sidekicks they have banished to the magic-free Isle of the Lost. However, when Ben, the benevolent teenage son of Belle and King Adam (The Beast), offers a chance of redemption for the troublemaking offspring of the evilest villains, things go topsy turvy! Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos - the children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Cruella De Vil, and Jafar - come to Auradon Prep to attend school with the children of their parents' sworn enemies. Entering a completely foreign world and way of life, the four Villain Kids have a difficult choice to make of whether to follow in their parents' wicked footsteps or learn to be good.

LB returns to TIP as director and choreographer for Disney's "Descendants" after co-directing the Midwest premier of "Half Time Gotta Dance" last summer for TIP. LB has pulled together a dedicated production team that includes James Levy as music director ("Half Time Gotta Dance," "The Full Monty") and co-choreographers Jeremy Birts and Lina Sattarin.

"Directing Disney's 'Descendants' has been a tremendous amount of fun. It is a family-friendly, upbeat, dance extravaganza, "said director LB. "This cast has impressive talent, and an unparalleled enthusiasm and work ethic for musical theatre. It has been my pleasure to work with them and alongside such a multi-talented and cohesive production team."

At its core "Descendants" is a musical about empathy, tolerance, and acceptance.

"We hope this show can be a reminder that no matter where we come from, we are better together." This is the reason I committed to this project, and why I believe audiences will connect with and love it," LB said.

Audiences will love this high energy show with music from the popular movies by an assortment of songwriters including Alan Menken, Andrew Lippa, Grant Phillip Michaels and many others.

TIP's "Descendants" is filled to the brim with talented local performers, both veterans of TIP shows and those new to the TIP stage. Darcie Hingula returns to TIP as "Mal" after her successful performances in last summer's "Half Time Gotta Dance". Fellow "Haltimers" Trip Starr ("Jay") and Nicole McCroskey ("Snow White"). TIP Veteran Franci Talamantez-Witte ("In the Heights," "Damn Yankees") takes the stage of the evil "Maleficent" while Shane St. James ("The Full Monty") portrays the wicked "Jafar".

Never in TIP's history has the entire OUTDOOR season featured all premier productions on its stage in Shawnee Mission Park.

Following "Disney's "Descendants"," TIP's summer line-up includes:

"School of Rock" - July 1-9, rated PG, Directed by Kacy Christensen

"Zombie Prom" - July 15-23, rated PG, Directed by Emily Vargo

"The SpongeBob Musical" - July 29-Aug.6, rated PG, Directed by Guy Gardner

The second Saturday of each production is a sign-language interpretation performance.

Movies are back & they're free!

This summer Movies at the Park are FREE thanks to the sponsorship of Arvest Bank, J.E. Dunn Construction and the Parks and Recreation Foundation of Johnson County. In addition, we have expanded locations to include Meadowbrook and Heritage Parks.

Movies at Theatre in the Park include (Gates open at 8 p.m.; movies start between 8:30-8:45 p.m.):

Tuesday, June 21: "Luca" (rated PG)

Tuesday, July 5: "Disney's "Mary Poppins" (rated G)

Tuesday, July 19: "Elf" (rated PG)

Tuesday, Aug. 2: Disney's "Encanto" (rated PG)

Sunday, Aug. 7: Evening in the Park, movie TBA

Friday, Aug. 12: "Clifford the Big Red Dog (rated PG)

Friday, Aug. 19: "cars" (rated G)

Movies at Meadowbrook Park (9101 Nall, Prairie Village, KS on the Great Lawn)

Friday, Aug. 26: "A Bug's Life" (rated G)

Friday, Sept. 30: "Zootopia" (rated PG)

Movie at Heritage Park (16050 Pflumm Road, Olathe, KS, near Shelter #1):

Friday, Oct. 28: Disney Pixar's "Monsters, INC." (rated G)

Tickets for the TIP OUTDOOR shows are on sale now. TIP OUTDOOR ticket prices are $10 for adults, $6 for youth (ages 4-10) plus tax, and children three and under are free (ticket required for entrance). Reserved seats and parking are also available. TIP is a program of the Johnson County Parks & Recreation District and is the largest community theatre in the nation.

TIP produces eight musicals annually with a company of Kansas City Metro area performers, directors, musicians, designers and staff for over 40,000 patrons thereby furthering its mission to enhance the quality of life in the community by providing a variety of entertainment programs through public and private partnerships. TIP sponsors for the current season include AdventHealth and FNBO.