Dark Pop Artist, Pure Xtc, Gets Personal In Her Debut EP 'Nobody's Home' 

Taylor Hughes has previously played the drums for bands like EXNATIONS and Car Party over the past decade. Now, she expresses her heart and soul in her debut solo project "Nobody's Home" under the name pure xtc : Listen to NOBODY'S HOME.

"Nobody's Home" follows the storyline from my darkest year to my present life. Honestly coming off of 2019 made 2020 feel like a vacation. My mom, who's my best friend in the world, was battling cancer (she won), I had a really rough break up and left for tour 2 weeks later. The day after the tour ended I moved to nyc, I was so busy I didn't deal with any of those feelings until I was isolated in a 10x10 room inside a city full of strangers. The EP follows that healing process + some of the setbacks I had along the way. Releasing "Nobody's Home" is probably the scariest thing I've ever done, but I'm ready to let it go " - pure xtc

pure xtc formed during an extremely isolating period for multi-instrumentalist Taylor Hughes. In 2019, she packed her bags and moved to the New York City metro area, living on her own for the first time. Time was spent crying on subways, climbing rooftops, meeting and avoiding new people, feeling extremely fulfilled to feeling like a hollow empty shell. Thus sparked the inspiration behind Taylor Hughes' debut single, "Ghost." A haunting electro-pop track inspired by her experience with isolation in a new environment, pure xtc explores the sensation of feeling likea ghost amid the excitement and people of a bustling city. Her second single, Bad Dreams, earned her a radio premiere on NPR's Kansas City 90.9 FM.

Taylor Hughes has discovered an alluring way to bring us closer to your emotions with her melodic and rising synth sounds, partnered with vocals that will make you feel the desire to reach deep into your mind to heal your wounds. Feeling the bass in her song "Underwater" (track 5) puts you on the edge of your seat like you would in a movie theater. It won't be long when we hear a track from this debut Ep on the screen.

After temporarily relocating to the mid-west during the pandemic, pure xtc has intertwined herself in the Kansas City music scene.

As a queer artist herself, pure xtc strives to gain visibility and representation for the LGBTQIA+ community through her music. In August, the solo artist performed at Kansas City Pride.

pure xtc, as a project, is taking fans along for the highs and the lows of a very volatile ride.

Proudly endorsed by Gator Cases + Levy's.