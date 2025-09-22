DIARY OF A WIMPY KID: THE MUSICAL Comes to First Act Theatre Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



First Act Theatre Arts will become the first theatre company in the area to bring Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical to the stage. Based on the wildly popular book series by Jeff Kinney, this family-friendly musical promises to capture the humor, heart, and awkward adventures of middle-schooler Greg Heffley and it's being performed by a talented cast of young actors from across the Kansas City area.

Performances will run from October 30 through November 2, 2025, at the Bell Cultural Arts Center, located on the campus of MidAmerica Nazarene University (MNU). Adding to the excitement, book #20 Party Pooper is set to release just a few days before opening night, giving fans a perfect way to celebrate the newest installment alongside this hilarious musical adaptation. The Friday, October 31 show falls on Halloween, making it a special night filled with both great theatre and festive Halloween activities-a perfect alternative to, or addition to, trick-or-treating. Families can enjoy laughs, songs, and middle-school mischief in a safe, fun, and spirited environment.

First Act Theatre Arts has earned a strong reputation in the Kansas City area for producing high-quality, youth-driven theatre, and this production is no exception. With a cast composed entirely of young performers from local schools and theatre programs, audiences will see firsthand the incredible talent, dedication, and enthusiasm of the region's youth artists. From the hilarious mishaps of Greg and his Best Friend Rowley to the chaos of school projects, family life, and social misadventures, the performers bring every scene to life with energy, heart, and plenty of laughs.

The beloved Heffley family and friends are brought to life by a stellar young cast. Evan Kane plays Greg Heffley, the middle-school protagonist, navigating life's ups and downs with humor and awkward charm. Seven Williams stars as Rodrick Heffley, Greg's mischievous older brother who never misses an opportunity to torment him. Mya Evans is Susan Heffley, the ever-patient and determined mom trying to keep her family in line, while Thomas Henson portrays Frank Heffley, the bemused dad who often finds himself caught in the chaos. Molly Affleck plays Manny Heffley, Greg's youngest brother who adds his own brand of mischief and humor to the family dynamic. And no Diary of a Wimpy Kid story would be complete without Greg's loyal and comically naive Best Friend, Rowley Jefferson, played by Grayson Zars. Together, with an amazing supporting cast, this talented ensemble ensures that audiences will be laughing and connecting with the story from start to finish.

"I am thrilled and honored to direct the Kansas City Premiere of Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical with First Act Theatre Arts. It has been an absolute joy watching our talented cast of young performers embrace the challenge of bringing Jeff Kinney's iconic characters to life. They come to every rehearsal with abundant energy, incredible talent, and a genuine love for the material. We have shared so many moments of laughter throughout this process, and we cannot wait for audiences to experience this same joy!" said show's director, Elizabeth Phillips, when asked about her thoughts on the upcoming production.

First Act Theatre Arts is dedicated to providing youth with meaningful theatre experiences, where productions like Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical are not only entertaining but also educational and inspiring. Now in its 26th season, First Act continues to give students hands-on opportunities in every aspect of theatre-from acting and singing to collaboration, discipline, and the joy of live performance. Parents and audiences alike can appreciate the dedication and professionalism these young performers bring to the stage.