DEATHTRAP Coming To The City Stage At Union Station This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kansas City Actors Theatre (KCAT) will continue its 21st season this fall with Ira Levin’s iconic comedy-thriller Deathtrap, directed by Ile Haggins. Performances run September 10–28, 2025, at the City Stage in Union Station.

One of the longest-running thrillers in Broadway history, Deathtrap follows once-acclaimed playwright Sidney Bruhl as he struggles with a career slump. When a former student arrives with a promising new script, Sidney sees an opportunity to reclaim his fame—but the plan may prove deadly. A “two-thirds thriller, one-third devilishly clever comedy” (Cue Magazine), Deathtrap is packed with twists, suspense, and sharp humor that will keep audiences guessing until the final curtain.

The cast features KCAT Ensemble Member Brian Paulette (Smart People, A Doll’s House) as Sidney Bruhl, alongside Christina Schafer (Doubt, A Parable, Little Women) as Myra Bruhl. Sam Cordes makes his KCAT debut as Clifford Anderson, with Val Fagan as eccentric psychic Helga ten Dorp, and Logan Black (King Lear, Trouble in Mind) as attorney Porter Milgrim.

The creative team includes scenic designer Selena Gonzalez-Lopez, Costume Designer Daniella Toscano, lighting designer Zoe M. Spangler, sound designer Gianna Agostino, and properties designer Lacey Pacheco. The production is stage managed by Pamela A. West, with assistant stage management by Kyn Johnson. Technical and fight direction are provided by Tyler Lindquist.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Deathtrap start at $20 and are available online at kcactors.org/shows/deathtrap or by phone at (816) 361-5228 (Mon–Fri, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.). A special pay-what-you-can performance will be offered on Monday, September 22 at 7:30 p.m.