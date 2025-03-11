Charlotte Street Introduces Three-Part Guest Critic Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Charlotte Street will present The Guest Critic, a three-part programming series that will bring nationally recognized curators to Kansas City for a public artist critique. The 2025 series will feature: TK Smith (Curator, Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University, Atlanta, GA), Jovanna Venegas (Curator, SculptureCenter, New York, NY), and Taylor Bythewood-Porter (Curator, Museum of Riverside, Riverside, CA).

The Guest Critic is a critique series, which pairs national curators with Kansas City artists who have either exhibited work in a contemporary space outside of Kansas City, or completed a national or international residency. The program will take place in the Charlotte Street Stern Theater, where works will be staged for a public critique with our guest curators, and the artists will be selected by program facilitators Yashi Davalos and Kimi Kitada. At the end of the curator's critique, the audience will have an opportunity to engage in critiques and Q&A.

For artists interested in participating in The Guest Critic, please send your current bio, artist website, and 3-5 images to submissions@charlottestreet.org.

