CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Announced As Part of 24–25 PNC BROADWAY IN KANSAS CITY Season

PNC Broadway in Kansas City has announced that CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC, one of the most successful magic shows in history, will join the 24–25 Season for Music Hall and the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts as an Add-On.

CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC will take the Kauffman Center stage on Friday, April 18, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. This Season Add-On joins the previously announced 24–25 PNC Broadway in Kansas City season productions including: FUNNY GIRL, CHICAGO, PARADE, BEETLEJUICE, Judy Collins, BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL, Disney's THE LION KING and THE WIZ.

New Season Ticket Packages for the 24–25 Broadway season are available for purchase now at BroadwayInKC.com. Tickets to CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC are available exclusively to Season Ticket Holders now before the single ticket on-sale later this year. For priority offers, updates and news, please join our email list at BroadwayInKC.com.

The complete six-show Season Ticket Package plus the Season Add-Ons are listed below.

SIX-SHOW SERIES:

FUNNY GIRL, Music Hall, Dec. 3–8, 2024

CHICAGO, Kauffman Center, Jan. 7–12, 2025

PARADE, Kauffman Center, Jan. 28–Feb. 2, 2025

BEETLEJUICE, Music Hall, Feb. 18–23, 2025

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL, Music Hall, April 1–6, 2025

THE WIZ, Music Hall, July 8–13, 2025

SEASON ADD-ONS:

Judy Collins, Kauffman Center, March 15, 2025

CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC, Kauffman Center, April 18, 2025

Disney's THE LION KING, Music Hall, May 22–June 1, 2025

-more-

Information about the new Season Add-On production can be found below.

CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC (SEASON ADD-ON)

April 18, 2025

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Following a decade touring the world as one of the most successful magic shows in history, the Champions Of Magic team are back with an explosive ALL NEW show featuring thrilling and mind-bending illusions. Catch this incredible show for the whole family at Kansas City's Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts on April 18, 2025.

Fusing their skills in grand scale magic, a flair for spectacle and undeniable showmanship, this interactive, high-energy show is sure to entertain the entire family. Combining their signature humor with groundbreaking magic, the world's only team of illusionists present a brand-new production unlike anything that has come before.

The show described as “a magic show worthy of our video game & Instagram times” (Paper City Magazine Houston) has been experienced by over 500,000 guests to date and become one of the highest rated magic shows according to Ticketmaster reviews. Now's your chance to see the original, interactive magic that has fans returning to see North America's biggest touring illusion show time and time again.

Don't miss your chance to catch some of the greatest magicians on the planet in Kansas City, with a show that never fails to amaze.

Tickets

Only Season Ticket Holders receive the best seats at locked-in prices, as well as priority access to tickets, premium seating, easy exchanges and lost ticket insurance. New Season Ticket Holders should order early for the best seats to all Broadway shows.

BroadwayInKC.com and the Music Hall and Kauffman Center Box Offices are the only official sources for tickets to the 24–25 PNC BROADWAY IN KANSAS CITY season. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

