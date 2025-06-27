Arrow Rock Lyceum Reveals New Artistic and Producing Directors!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two theatre veterans have accepted executive leadership positions at the Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre.

Robyne Parrish has been named the theatre’s new artistic director. She was selected from among 81 applicants from across North America and emerged as the top choice after a months-long process of interviews and visits.

“The search committee was overwhelmingly impressed with her,” says Lyceum Board President Dave Griggs. “She is an amazing person with a stellar resume and experience.”

Parrish is an award-winning multi-hyphenate theatre artist: director, actor, educator, playwright and producer. She has been a working actor for more than 30 years both off-Broadway (“Sleep No More”) and across the country and has robust film and television credits including “Law and Order” and “Gossip Girl,” working with stars such as Richard Kind, Steve Guttenberg and more. Her theatrical direction has been celebrated as “magic-making” in theatres and college programs across the country. Her background as an artistic director and educator has been one of creative accomplishment and innovative leadership. She currently resides in New York City but grew up in small towns in the South.

“I was elated to discover that such a special and thriving company was searching for new leadership,” Parrish says. “I’ve long known of the Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre’s impeccable work and renowned reputation. I am delighted that I will now get to call Arrow Rock Lyceum—and the incomparable community that supports it—my new artistic home.”

Pete Herber, who has served as interim managing director of the theatre since February, has been named to the staff permanently as producing director. He, too, boasts more than three decades of theatre experience as an actor, producer, company manager and stage manager. He appeared on Broadway and the national tour of “Les Misérables” and on the national tour of “Kiss of the Spider Woman” with Chita Rivera. He has produced Broadway, off-Broadway, and regionally across the country.

“It’s an honor to continue my theatre career at this esteemed institution and to work with this talented staff and devoted board of directors to build upon 64 years of success here in Arrow Rock,” Herber says.

Herber will immediately assume his new title and added responsibilities. Parrish will wrap up her obligations in New York and will arrive in Arrow Rock in mid-September. In the meantime, she will participate with the staff and board remotely and will play an integral role in choosing the 2026 season, which will be announced to the theatre’s Backers in late September.

