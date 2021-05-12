Ambassador Sam Brownback Joins Conversation On Racial Reconciliation, May 19

In its tradition of bringing important issues of the day to the community for fact-based, civil discourse, American Public Square at Jewell will host American attorney, politician and diplomat Sam Brownback on Wednesday, May 19 at 6 p.m. (CT) as part of its ongoing "Coffee & Politics" virtual series.

Brownback will join APS Founder Ambassador Allan Katz and Program Director Denesha Snell in a moderated conversation about the issue of racial reconciliation. Over his career, Brownback has expressed interest in racial reconciliation issues.

This APS program is free, but registration is requested at http://bit.ly/APSBrownback.

"APS is pleased to host Ambassador Brownback in this setting to share his thoughts on racial reconciliation and his work in the area. APS exists to create a forum for dialogue addressing critical issues in our community," said Claire Bishop, APS Executive Director. "We are pleased to host Ambassador Brownback in this setting to share his thoughts on racial reconciliation and his work in the area."

Since 1995, Ambassador Brownback has risen through the ranks of the Republican Party serving as a congressman, senator, Kansas governor, before most recently serving as the Ambassador-at-large for International Religious Freedom. While a member of the Senate, Brownback worked actively on the issue of religious freedom in multiple countries and was a key sponsor of the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998.

Since stepping down from his Ambassadorship in January, Brownback has spoken publicly about his next steps, most importantly racial reconciliation.

"I think my side, conservatives, need to put forward a racial reconciliation agenda and how we would address it," said Brownback in a recent article in The Kansas City Star.

Before entering public service, Brownback practiced law and taught agricultural law at Kansas State University. He earned a bachelor's of science degree from K-State and earned his law degree from the University of Kansas.

For more information about this or any of APS programs, please visit www.americanpublicsquare.org.