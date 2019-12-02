3 Christmas Shows Are Coming to Crown Center

Christmastime is here! Crown Center is such an amazing destination for the holidays. Have a look at our 3 Christmas shows playing this month and make plans to come see them at Crown Center!

A Spectacular Christmas Show

December 5 - 22

Fun for the entire family, it's 90 minutes of Holiday tunes from Musical Theater, innovative arrangements of Holiday classics and more! A jam-packed Holiday treat sure to fill you with the Christmas spirit.

Get tickets HERE.

Buddy's Holly Jolly Christmas

December 5 - 8

HURRY! All 4 shows nearly Sold Out.

Zachary Stevenson returns to MTH with his Buddy Holly Holiday tribute show! Zach is one of the most charismatic performers you're likely to see and he's got some holiday favorites as well as a few Buddy Holly classics in store for you!

Get tickets HERE.

A Crooner Christmas

December 20 - 22

The award winning Crooner, Les Lankhorst, brings his HIT Christmas Show to MTH! Lankhorst has made a career of personifying Frank Sinatra and now he brings that voice and swagger back to MTH.

Les has been called "the next best thing to Sinatra." Don't miss this intimate, swingin' toast to the Season!

Get tickets HERE.





