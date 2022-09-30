Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE GLASS MENAGERIE is Now Playing at the New National Theatre

Performances run 28 September - 2 October.

Sep. 30, 2022  
In collaboration with the Odéon-Théâtre de l'Europe in Paris, the New National Theatre will present the Japanese premiere of a new production of Tennessee WILLIAM's masterpiece The Glass Menagerie, which had its world premiere in Paris in March 2020.

Initially postponed to autumn 2021, the theatre unfortunately had to postpone this event yet again due to COVID-19 restrictions. They have finally been able to set a performance date in September 2022 as the opening performance for the 2022/2023 Season.

The lead Amada will be played by the legendary French actress Isabelle Huppert.
Ivo van Hove, one of the busiest directors in the world, directs William's autobiographical play.

Performances will run 28 September - 2 October.


TodayTix


