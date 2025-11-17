Review: MUSIC EXPO LIVE 2025 - A ONE-NIGHT CELEBRATION THAT SHOOK TOKYO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On November 3, MUSIC EXPO LIVE 2025 ignited Tokyo Dome with a gathering of some of Asia’s most formidable artists. The evening unfolded as a parade of exclusive collaborations, each one unique to this event. As a host, Ryota Yamazato led the opening call, every artist’s appearance triggered waves of applause. Even the instant their faces appeared on the screens, the volume surged, saturating the venue with excitement from the very beginning.

KAWAII LAB.: A Vibrant Opening

CUTIE STREET

KAWAII LAB. opened the night. CUTIE STREET kicked off the show with “Can't we just be cute? -Kawaii Dakejya Damedeseuka?-” and instantly raised the temperature of the arena. CANDY TUNE joined in with “BAIBAI FIGHT!”, amplifying the stage’s sparkle and momentum.

For “Watashino Ichiran Kawaiitokoro,” the entire roster gathered around the center stage, filling the dome with a burst of colorful visuals. Confetti unfurled during the final chorus, heightening the kaleidoscopic scene. All members then returned to the main stage to finish with a performance balancing charm and kinetic energy.

KiiiKiii: Easy Flow and Natural Warmth

KiiiKiii brought a gentle yet playful mood with “DANCING ALONE,” their relaxed chemistry reflected directly in their seamless choreography.

BE:FIRST × ENHYPEN: A Collaboration That Shook the Dome

A highly anticipated collaboration followed as both groups performed BE:FIRST’s complex “Masterplan.” ENHYPEN admitted the choreography was challenging, yet they carved through the laser-filled space with precision and force.

When the first notes of “Bite Me” rang out, Tokyo Dome erupted in near-screams. Flames surged as both groups delivered razor-sharp movements, their intensity dominating the entire stage.

CORTIS: A Rookie With Commanding Presence

CORTIS made their first-ever Japan event appearance with “What You Want” stamping out a heavy beat with fierce choreography and powerful effects. “FaSHioN” layered flames, sparks, and sonic bursts into a display that paired youthful freshness with striking charisma.

4EVE: A Stage That Redefined the Atmosphere

Emerging from beneath the stage, 4EVE performed “Keep a Secret” in a wash of pink lighting, crafting a world that resembled a stand-alone concert. With “hot2hot,” deep crimson hues wavered over the audience as the members performed a sensual fan dance that captivated the arena.

HANA: Poise and Power in Their First Tokyo Dome Appearance

HANA also rose from beneath the stage. The screen magnified each member during “Drop,” eliciting cheers every time their faces appeared. “ROSE” revealed their lyrical sensitivity, the vocals carrying emotional precision. Their blend of strength and refinement left a lasting mark.

Number_i × TOMORROW X TOGETHER × CORTIS: A Glimpse Into Their Candid Thoughts

During the cross-group talk segment, CORTIS asked for advice about handling internal disagreements. Number_i replied that the three of them discuss matters thoroughly, while TOMORROW X TOGETHER joked, “The strongest personality wins,” prompting laughter across the dome.

ENHYPEN: A Roar That Shook the Venue

When ENHYPEN emerged, the loudest scream of the day tore through Tokyo Dome. Flames and lasers streaked across the stage as they launched into “Bad Desire (With or Without You) [Japanese Ver.],” heightening the venue’s tension.

“No Doubt” ignited synchronized fan chants that swelled into a massive collective voice. Reflecting on past Tokyo Dome memories, they dedicated “BLOSSOM” as a “present,” delivering a tender performance that held the crowd breathless.

“Shine On Me” unfolded beneath falling silver confetti, their closed eyes and steady vocals painting a dreamlike picture. Fans joined the signature head-sway during “SSweet Venom,” and the set culminated in a fiery, impassioned “Brought The Heat Back.”

BE:FIRST: A Showcase of Range and Mastery

BE:FIRST filled the dome with crystalline vocals in “Secret Garden,” before slicing through “Mainstream” with sharp, explosive choreography. Tracks like “Milli-Billi” and “Boom Boom Back” emphasized their athletic dynamism, while “Muchu” highlighted their rich tones and unified harmonies.

During “I Want You Back” the words “Thank you for being alive” rippled through the dome, leaving many visibly moved.

KAWAII LAB. × KiiiKiii: A Borderless Collaboration

KAWAII LAB. and KiiiKiii joined forces for iconic cross-genre covers: the K-pop classic “TT -Japanese ver.-” and J-pop staple “Heavy Rotation.” The moment the two groups linked hands drew applause, and KiiiKiii’s interpretation of AKB48’s choreography felt wholly their own.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER: Fluidity, Contrast, and Emotional Precision

TOMORROW X TOGETHER opened with sweeping movements in “Upside Down Kiss,” making full use of their tall frames. “Beautiful Strangers [Japanese Ver.]" unfolded with soft, fluid lines. After saying they hoped fans would focus on the lyrics, they performed “Where Do You Go?” allowing quiet emotions to seep into the crowd.

The brisk steps of “5時53分の空で見つけた君と僕 [Japanese Ver.]” and the lyric-projection staging of “Kitto Zutto” created a vivid narrative flow. During the MC, they spoke about their upcoming dome tour and the local dishes they hoped to try. Then, their mood shifted sharply in “Can’t Stop” where flames framed their cool, focused expressions.

Number_i: Commanding Presence That Transformed the Air

Number_i escalated the dome’s heat instantly with “GOAT.” Flames shot skyward as they led an army of dancers, their stage presence embodying regal command.

“FUJI” sent waves of clapping and rhythmic movement across the dome, proof of their ability to elevate the audience’s energy. “INZM” intertwined elaborate lighting and lasers into a masterfully crafted finale.

Finale: A Curtain Call Filled With Warm Goodbyes

For the finale, all performers reappeared to offer individual farewells. When HANA shared, “We were happy because of all of you,” the venue filled with warmth.

As the end approached, artists spread across the stage, waving with evident reluctance. Voices of “See you again!” echoed, and the cheers continued long after the performers exited.

Overall Impression

MUSIC EXPO LIVE 2025 was a rare convergence of diverse Asian artistry, each act sharpening the presence of the others. The participation of 12 groups from different cultures and genres transformed Tokyo Dome into an ever-shifting landscape of sound and color. Variations in crowd intensity made the audience’s passion palpable, and the explosive reactions - particularly around the K-pop acts - showcased the region’s musical momentum.

Though each group carried its own artistic identity, all of them presented their most authentic selves. From emerging talents to leading figures, everyone stood on equal footing, shaping the event’s defining theme: collaborations possible only here.

In artistry, innovation, and connection with fans, the night embodied the spirit of today’s music scene.

[Broadcast Information]

“MUSIC EXPO 2025” will air on NHK on December 12 10:30pm - 11:28pm.

An extended version will follow on December 20, 11:30pm - 1:29am on NHK BSP4K, and again on January 4, 2026, 0:00am – 1:59am on NHK BS.

*There is no scheduled broadcast for NHK ONE.

Photo Credit :[©MUSIC EXPO LIVE 2025実行委員会]

