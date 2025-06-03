OTHELLO & IF YOU HAD SPOKEN, DESDEMONA Opens This Week In Tokyo

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This spring and summer, audiences across Japan are invited to experience the emotional power of Othello in a fresh, minimalist, and psychologically thrilling way.

Othello is a classic Shakespearean play about a powerful military leader who secretly marries Desdemona, a noblewoman admired for her kindness and strength. But jealousy begins to take root when Iago-Othello's trusted officer-decides to destroy him. Angry at being passed over for a promotion, Iago weaves a web of lies, manipulating those around him and slowly convincing Othello that Desdemona has betrayed him.

Set in 2025 and performed on a minimalistic stage, this production focuses on the acting and the psychological turmoil of each character. With its stripped-down aesthetic and bold direction, the play looks at the classic tragedy of love and jealousy while maintaining a contemporary eye on racism, misogyny, and gender-based violence.

Performed in English with Japanese subtitles, the production ensures that both new audiences and longtime fans can fully engage with the story.

Directed by Dr. Jacqueline Roussety, produced by Paula Berwanger, and performed by a cast of six.

The national tour begins May 20 and includes public performances at Meguro Persimmon Hall (June 12-13, 19:00) and Shibuya's Densho Hall (July 19-21, 16:00).

Public Performances:

Meguro Persimmon Hall - June 12 (Thu) & June 13 (Fri) at 19:00

Shibuya Densho Hall - July 19 (Sat), July 20 (Sun), July 21 (Mon) at 16:00

Cast:

Chuck Johnson, as Othello

Jim O'Connor, as Iago

Paula Berwanger, as Desdemona

Christiane Brew, as Emilia, Bianca and the Duchess

Andrew Kottler, as Cassio

Ian Martin, as Brabantio, Montano and Ludovico

Christian Hatcher, as the stand-in for Othello

Travelling with crew members Andrew Woolner, Juri Ito and Sensu.

Photo Credit: Yui Kishino

