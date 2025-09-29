Kento Nakajima drops second single IDOLI

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Japanese solo artist Kento Nakajima welcomes fans behind the curtain–and the camera–into the life of an idol with his hyper-sexy second single "IDOLIC" - now available to download and stream worldwide on YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

【Watch the Music Video for “IDOLIC"】

https://kentonakajima.lnk.to/idolic

About the Release

Kento Nakajima presents his new single as a semi-autobiographical track that offers listeners a glimpse into his personal world. The song features catchy lyrics and an engaging beat, combining elements of fact and imagination. Its visuals are designed to reflect the artist’s development and creative expression.

IDOLIC Digital Version & First Press Edition A

IDOLIC First Press Edition B

IDOLIC Standard Edition

Kento Nakajima’s 2nd Single “IDOLIC”

- Digital Release Date: September 29 2025

Available on YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music and more

- Physical Disc (CD) Release Date: October 29 2025

Featuring multiple bonus content across three separate editions.

Kento Nakajima

- Japanese male artist from STARTO ENTERTAINMENT

- Born: 1994

- CD Debut: 2011

Kento Nakajima joined STARTO ENTERTAINMENT at the age of fourteen and has spent much of his life in the spotlight as a member of the boy band Sexy Zone. In 2024, he began his activities as a solo artist, marking a new phase in his career that highlights his individual creativity.

