Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet

Hibiya was filled with excitement as the 38th Tokyo International Film Festival opened on October 27, illuminating Tokyo Midtown Hibiya with its signature glamour.

This year’s edition welcomed leading Japanese actors and filmmakers alongside prominent international guests, once again reaffirming the festival’s role as a global hub for cinematic exchange.

The 162-meter (531-foot) red carpet set the stage for an impressive lineup, beginning with Sayuri Yoshinaga, Non, and director Junji Sakamoto from the opening film “Climbing for Life.” They were followed by Keiko Kitagawa, Kyoko Yoshine, Kaito Takahashi, Ko Shibasaki, Hikari Mitsushima, Elaiza Ikeda, Riho Yoshioka, Masaya Sano, Takanori Iwata, and other distinguished artists, along with renowned directors and guests from overseas.

A total of 263 guests from Japan and abroad graced the carpet, greeted by enthusiastic cheers from fans gathered along the avenue.

This feature presents a visual record of the many stars who illuminated the Tokyo International Film Festival red carpet.

Contents

• “Blonde” – Takanori Iwata

• “Climbing for Life” – Sayuri Yoshinaga, Non

• “GENERATIONS: The Documentary” – GENERATIONS (Hayato Komori, Alan Shirahama, Ryuto Kazuhara, Ryota Katayose, Yuta Nakatsuka, Reo Sano)

• “Labyrinth” – SUZUKA (ATARASHII GAKKO!)

• “Double Happiness” – Riho Yoshioka

• “Bring Him Down to a Portable Size” – Ko Shibasaki, Hikari Mitsushima

• “One Last Throw” – Kyoka Suzuki, Katsunori Takahashi, Rikka Ihara, Yusuke Kamiji

• “Night Flower” – Keiko Kitagawa

• “The Obsessed” – Masaya Sano (Ae! group)

• “TIFF Ethical Film Award Jury” – Elaiza Ikeda

• “Scandal Eve” – Ko Shibasaki, Haruna Kawaguchi

• Member of the International Member of the International Competition Jury – Takumi Saitoh

• “Can’t Cry with Your Face” – Kaito Takahashi, Kyoko Yoshine

“Blonde”

Takanori Iwata

Takanori Iwata

Team “Blonde” taking selfies for the official social media.

Takanori smiles shyly as reporters catch him taking selfies.

“Climbing for Life”

Sayuri Yoshinaga, Non

Sayuri Yoshinaga, Non

“GENERATIONS: The Documentary”

GENERATIONS (Alan Shirahama, Ryuto Kazuhara, Ryota Katayose, Yuta Nakatsuka, Reo Sano, Hayato Komori)

Alan Shirahama

Kazuhara, Ryota Katayose

Yuta Nakatsuka, Reo Sano

Hayato Komori, Alan Shirahama

GENERATIONS respond to interviews on the carpet.

“Labyrinth”

SUZUKA (ATARASHII GAKKO!)

SUZUKA (center)

“Double Happiness”

Riho Yoshioka

“Bring Him Down to a Portable Size”

Ko Shibasaki, Hikari Mitsushima

Ko Shibasaki, Hikari Mitsushima

Waving to the official camera for “Bring Him Down to a Portable Size.”

Hikari Mitsushima signs autographs for fans.

“One Last Throw”

Kyoka Suzuki, Katsunori Takahashi, Rikka Ihara, Yusuke Kamiji

Rikka Ihara, Kyoka Suzuki, Katsunori Takahashi

Yusuke Kamiji (far right)

“Night Flower”

Keiko Kitagawa

Keiko Kitagawa

“The Obsessed”

Masaya Sano (Ae! group)

Masaya Sano

Striking a heart pose 1/4

Striking a heart pose 2/4

Striking a heart pose 3/4

Striking a heart pose 4/4

Cast of “The Obsessed” taking interviews.

Team “The Obsessed” filming for official social media.

TIFF Ethical Film Award Jury

Elaiza Ikeda

“Scandal Eve”

Ko Shibasaki, Haruna Kawaguchi

Ko Shibasaki, Haruna Kawaguchi

Member of the International Competition Jury

Takumi Saitoh

Takumi Saitoh responding to media interviews.

“Can’t Cry with Your Face”

Kaito Takahashi, Kyoko Yoshine

Kyoko Yoshine, Kaito Takahashi

A brief bow toward the press

A warm glance toward fans outside the venue

Photo Credit :[Ayaka Ozaki]