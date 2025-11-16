 tracker
Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet

Those in attendance included Kaito Takahashi, Takanori Iwata, Masaya Sano, Haruna Kawaguchi, Riho Yoshioka, Ko Shibasaki, Keiko Kitagawa, GENERATIONS and more!

By: Nov. 16, 2025
Hibiya was filled with excitement as the 38th Tokyo International Film Festival opened on October 27, illuminating Tokyo Midtown Hibiya with its signature glamour.

This year’s edition welcomed leading Japanese actors and filmmakers alongside prominent international guests, once again reaffirming the festival’s role as a global hub for cinematic exchange.

The 162-meter (531-foot) red carpet set the stage for an impressive lineup, beginning with Sayuri Yoshinaga, Non, and director Junji Sakamoto from the opening film “Climbing for Life.” They were followed by Keiko Kitagawa, Kyoko Yoshine, Kaito Takahashi, Ko Shibasaki, Hikari Mitsushima, Elaiza Ikeda, Riho Yoshioka, Masaya Sano, Takanori Iwata, and other distinguished artists, along with renowned directors and guests from overseas.

A total of 263 guests from Japan and abroad graced the carpet, greeted by enthusiastic cheers from fans gathered along the avenue.

This feature presents a visual record of the many stars who illuminated the Tokyo International Film Festival red carpet.

Contents

“Blonde” – Takanori Iwata
• “Climbing for Life” – Sayuri Yoshinaga, Non
“GENERATIONS: The Documentary” – GENERATIONS (Hayato Komori, Alan Shirahama, Ryuto Kazuhara, Ryota Katayose, Yuta Nakatsuka, Reo Sano)
“Labyrinth” – SUZUKA (ATARASHII GAKKO!)
“Double Happiness” – Riho Yoshioka
“Bring Him Down to a Portable Size” – Ko Shibasaki, Hikari Mitsushima
“One Last Throw” – Kyoka Suzuki, Katsunori Takahashi, Rikka Ihara, Yusuke Kamiji
“Night Flower” – Keiko Kitagawa
“The Obsessed” – Masaya Sano (Ae! group)
“TIFF Ethical Film Award Jury” – Elaiza Ikeda
“Scandal Eve” – Ko Shibasaki, Haruna Kawaguchi
Member of the International Member of the International Competition Jury – Takumi Saitoh
“Can’t Cry with Your Face” – Kaito Takahashi, Kyoko Yoshine

“Blonde”
Takanori Iwata
Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image
Takanori Iwata

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image
Team “Blonde” taking selfies for the official social media.
Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image
Takanori smiles shyly as reporters catch him taking selfies.
.
“Climbing for Life”
Sayuri Yoshinaga, Non
Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image
Sayuri Yoshinaga, Non
.
“GENERATIONS: The Documentary”
GENERATIONS (Alan Shirahama, Ryuto Kazuhara, Ryota Katayose, Yuta Nakatsuka, Reo Sano, Hayato Komori)

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image
Alan Shirahama
Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image
Kazuhara, Ryota Katayose
Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image
Yuta Nakatsuka, Reo Sano
Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image
Hayato Komori, Alan Shirahama
Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image
GENERATIONS respond to interviews on the carpet.

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

“Labyrinth”
SUZUKA (ATARASHII GAKKO!)
Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image
SUZUKA (center)
.
“Double Happiness”
Riho Yoshioka

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

.
“Bring Him Down to a Portable Size”
Ko Shibasaki, Hikari Mitsushima
Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image
Ko Shibasaki, Hikari Mitsushima
Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image
Waving to the official camera for “Bring Him Down to a Portable Size.”

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image
Hikari Mitsushima signs autographs for fans.

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

.
“One Last Throw”
Kyoka Suzuki, Katsunori Takahashi, Rikka Ihara, Yusuke Kamiji
Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image
Rikka Ihara, Kyoka Suzuki, Katsunori Takahashi
Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image
Yusuke Kamiji (far right)

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

.
“Night Flower”
Keiko Kitagawa
Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image
Keiko Kitagawa

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

.
“The Obsessed”
Masaya Sano (Ae! group)
Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image
Masaya Sano
Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image
Striking a heart pose 1/4
Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image
Striking a heart pose 2/4
Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image
Striking a heart pose 3/4
Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image
Striking a heart pose 4/4

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image
Cast of “The Obsessed” taking interviews.

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image
Team “The Obsessed” filming for official social media.

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

.
TIFF Ethical Film Award Jury
Elaiza Ikeda

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

.
“Scandal Eve”
Ko Shibasaki, Haruna Kawaguchi
Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image
Ko Shibasaki, Haruna Kawaguchi

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

 
.
Member of the International Competition Jury
Takumi Saitoh

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image
Takumi Saitoh responding to media interviews.
.
“Can’t Cry with Your Face”
Kaito Takahashi, Kyoko Yoshine
Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image
Kyoko Yoshine, Kaito Takahashi

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image

Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image
A brief bow toward the press
Photos: The 38th Annual Tokyo International Film Festival Red Carpet Image
A warm glance toward fans outside the venue

Photo Credit :[Ayaka Ozaki] 


Videos