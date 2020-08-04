ALLEGIANCE Comes to Japan in March 2021

Stafford Arima, who directed the show on Broadway, will direct the production.

Allegiance is coming to the stage in Japan in 2021!

The musical is set to run March 12-18 at Tokyo International Forum Hall C. Stafford Arima, who directed the show on Broadway, will direct the production.

Tickets and more information will be announced at a later date. Stay up to date on news about the production at https://horipro-stage.jp/stage/allegiance2021/.

Inspired by true events, Allegiance is the story of the Kimura family, whose lives are upended when they and 110,000 other Japanese-Americans are forced to leave their homes following the events of Pearl Harbor. Sam Kimura (Leung) seeks to prove his patriotism by fighting for his country in the war, but his sister, Kei (Salonga), fiercely protests the government's treatment of her people. An uplifting testament to the power of the human spirit, Allegiance follows the Kimuras as they fight between duty and defiance, custom and change, family bonds and forbidden loves.

Allegiance has a book by Marc Acito, Jay Kuo, and Lorenzo Thione with music and lyrics by Kuo. Olivier Award nominee Stafford Arima directed in his Broadway debut. Andrew Palermo served as choreographer. The musical officially opened on Broadway November 8, 2015, following previews that began October 6 at Broadway's Longacre Theatre.

