15th Asian Film Awards Winners Announced

The 15th Asian Film Awards (AFA15) announced the winners in 18 categories tonight at a much-anticipated ceremony hosted by the Asian Film Awards Academy (AFAA) in conjunction with the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), at the Paradise Hotel Busan. The awards are organized by the Tokyo, Busan and Hong Kong International Film Festivals.



In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was held in a hybrid format, with some 80 nominees gracing the event with their presence both online and onsite. Korean stars, including Excellence in Asian Cinema Award recipient LEE Byung-hun, dazzled the audience on the red carpet, joined by world-renowned Korean director Lee Chang-dong, Jury President of AFA15, and Japanese filmmaker HAMAGUCHI Ryusuke.



The biggest winner of the night was KUROSAWA Kiyoshi's wartime period drama Wife of a Spy, which received the Best Film Award, the Best Actress Award (AOI Yu) and the Best Costume Design Award (KOKETSU Haruki). From Japan, MAKITA Aju also won the Best Supporting Actress Award with her compelling performance in True Mothers, and Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train was honored as the Highest-Grossing Asian Film of 2020. ZHANG Yimou won the Best Director Award with One Second (China).



Inaugurated in 2007, the Asian Film Awards celebrates excellence in Asian cinema through the annual presentation of awards to talents and films that make up the dynamic film industries of Asia. Awards night is a spectacular gathering of stars, celebrities, industry professionals and the media that highlights and publicizes the year's achievements in Asian movies. AFA originated in Hong Kong but is held in different Asian locations such as Busan and Macao, to reflect its reach across the region. This year, we are celebrating our 15th edition.