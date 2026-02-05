 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Feature: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Players By The Sea

"You will be found" in this award-winning coming-of-age hit.

By: Feb. 05, 2026
Feature: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Players By The Sea Image

Players by the Sea opened their 61st Season with Dear Evan Hansen on January 30th, 2026. Performances will continue through Feb. 15, 2026. Licensing rights for Dear Evan Hansen were officially released on Dec. 8, 2025, making Players by the Sea one of the first community theatres to produce the show.

According to the theatre's website, the production is described as "a deeply moving contemporary musical", which follows Evan, "as he basks in newfound attention, he must confront what it means to be seen, to tell the truth, and to truly connect in an age of social media and isolation."

Feature: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Players By The Sea Image

Remaining Performances:

— Thursday, February 5 at 8pm

— Friday, February 6 at 8pm

— Saturday, February 7 at 8pm

— Sunday, February 8 at 3pm

— Thursday, February 12 at 8pm

— Friday, February 13 at 8pm

— Saturday, February 14 at 8pm

— Sunday, February 15 at 3pm

For more information on the show and to purchase tickets CLICK HERE

Photos by GoldenCanvas Media




Need more Jacksonville Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos