Feature: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Players By The Sea

Players by the Sea opened their 61st Season with Dear Evan Hansen on January 30th, 2026. Performances will continue through Feb. 15, 2026. Licensing rights for Dear Evan Hansen were officially released on Dec. 8, 2025, making Players by the Sea one of the first community theatres to produce the show.

According to the theatre's website, the production is described as "a deeply moving contemporary musical", which follows Evan, "as he basks in newfound attention, he must confront what it means to be seen, to tell the truth, and to truly connect in an age of social media and isolation."

Remaining Performances:

— Thursday, February 5 at 8pm

— Friday, February 6 at 8pm

— Saturday, February 7 at 8pm

— Sunday, February 8 at 3pm

— Thursday, February 12 at 8pm

— Friday, February 13 at 8pm

— Saturday, February 14 at 8pm

— Sunday, February 15 at 3pm

Photos by GoldenCanvas Media