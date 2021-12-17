Tickets Now On Sale for CATS at Jacksonville's Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

Experience CATS for the first time or let it thrill you all over again! The record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, will prowl into Jacksonville's Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts February 22nd through the 27th.

Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater-"Memory". Winner of 7 Tony Awards® including BEST MUSICAL, CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn.

The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard), original scenic and costume design by John Napier (Les Misérables), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (Aladdin), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (Phantom) and direction by Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables) make this production a new CATS for a new generation! For more information, please visit CatsTheMusical.com.

CATS tickets go ON SALE December 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at fscjartistseries.org or by phone at (904) 632-5000. Group tickets and payment plans for 10+ are available for all performances. Please contact (904) 632-5050 or groupsales@fscjartistseries.org for more information.

Performances for CATS are Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.