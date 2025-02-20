The Pompano Players' RESPECT: A MUSICAL JOURNEY OF WOMEN Opens in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From Lily Langtree to Cyndi Lauper and Betty Boop to Tina Turner, or from Rosie the Riveter to Britney Spears, female singers and pop stars and their music provide a vivid reflection of how much has changed for women since the beginning of the 20th century. RESPECT: A Musical Journey of Women, the fourth production of the Pompano Players’ inaugural season, will open on March 28th at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center and run through April 6th.

RESPECT: A Musical Journey of Women which has evolved from a one-woman dissertation by Dr. Dorothy Marcic to an international hit musical revue since its 2004 debut in South Florida, is an entertaining, exuberant, and exhilarating look at the lives of women as reflected in the popular music of the times.

Featuring an ensemble cast of four (Dalia Aleman, Noelle Nicholas, Heather Simsay, and Anneliese Wolfanger) and a live band, and combining excerpts from 60 songs including "Someone to Watch Over Me," "I Will Follow Him," "These Boots are Made for Walking," "What's Love Got to Do with It” and “Brave”, with women's own stories about finding dreams, lost love, relationship issues, entering the workforce, gaining independence, and more, RESPECT has resonated with audiences around the world. Men as well as women have no trouble at all identifying with the messages of encouragement and empowerment that RESPECT portrays.

“RESPECT: A Musical Journey of Women is more than just a jukebox musical - it is a celebration of resilience, empowerment, and the evolving role of women through the decades,” says the show’s director, Jeremy Quinn. “Through the powerful lens of music, this production tells the story of struggle, triumph, love, and identity, all woven together by the unforgettable songs that defined generations.

“As a director, my vision for this production is to honor the spirit of the women who lived these stories while making them deeply personal and relevant for today’s audiences,” he continues. “Each song - from “I Will Survive” to “You Don’t Own Me” - is more than just a melody; it is a testament to the voices that refused to be silenced, to the dreams that refused to fade, and to the ongoing fight for equality and respect.

“This show is a journey - one that takes us from the innocent love songs of the early 20th century to the powerful anthems of independence that fuel modern movements. My goal is to craft a production that is not only entertaining but also thought-provoking, one that sparks conversations and reflections about how far we’ve come and the work that remains,” he says.

“Above all, RESPECT is a celebration of the collective strength of women. It is a reminder that music has the power to inspire, to heal, and to unite. I am honored to bring this journey to life on stage and to share in this tribute to the voices, past and present, that continue to demand—and deserve - respect.”

The RESPECT team includes Music Director Phil Hinton (Hinton was the original production’s Music Director in 2004), and assistant Music Director Elijah Gee. Amanda Lopez is the show’s Choreographer, Claudia Smith is the Scenic Designer, and Penny Williams is the Costume Designer. Director Jeremey Quinn will also serve as the production’s Stage Manager.

