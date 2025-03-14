The Miramar Cultural Center Presents Tasha Cobbs In April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join the Miramar Cultural Center for a night of soul-stirring gospel music with Tasha Cobbs at the Miramar Cultural Center on Saturday, April 5 from 8 pm to 11 pm.

The dove-award winning gospel artist Tasha Cobbs Leonard was recently honored with her third GRAMMY for the Best Gospel Performance/Song with “One Hallelujah.” Tasha's songs “Gracefully Broken” and “Fill me Up” were both recently RIAA Golf Certified.

The event is hosted by Commissioner Maxwell B, Chambers and presented by the Miramar Cultural Center. This soul-stirring and inspiring night is part of Miramar Cultural Center's celebration of 16 years.

Tickets are $40, $55 and $65. For tickets and more information visit MiramarCulturalCenter.org.

Miramar Cultural Center / ArtsPark is located at 2400 Civic Center Place in Miramar. The Miramar Cultural Center / ArtsPark was created to celebrate creativity and diversity within the city and is celebrating 16 years of community. This landmark is a vibrant, urban destination located in the heart of the Miramar Town Center, situated adjacent to City Hall.

