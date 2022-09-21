The Hippodrome to Present RUNNING MATES By Beth Kander in October

The Hippodrome Theatre is bringing Running Mates by Beth Kander to the stage as part of their 50th Season, Beyond Limits, October 14-30.

Running Mates

by Beth Kander

Directed by Stephanie Lynge

Previews October 12-13

It may be about an election, but this fast-paced political comedy brings new meaning to the phrase "family politics."

Sam Storm, the beloved mayor of Anderson GA is shocked to find he has some real competition at election time this year when his wife puts her name on the ballot. It's down and dirty and laugh-out-loud funny as husband and wife duke it out. And what happens when an unexpected third candidate enters the race?

Political shenanigans, witty banter, and slapstick humor abound in this bright and hilarious comedy that in the end is all about family.

"Hilarity runs in the family - especially in the smart, witty, political family in Beth Kander's clever new comedy Running Mates." - Francine Thomas Reynolds, Artistic Director, New Stage Theatre

More information: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2198227®id=129&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthehipp.org%2Frunning-mates%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1