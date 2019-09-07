The 5 & Dime Debuts SILENCE! THE MUSICAL

Tickets are now on sale for The 5 & Dime's production of "Silence! The Musical," a musical satire based on the award-winning film "The Silence of the Lambs." The production will debut on Friday, September 20, with performances scheduled through October 5.

This musical adaptation of the film follows rookie FBI agent Clarice Starling as she matches wits with a brilliant but insane cannibal named Dr. Hannibal Lecter in order to catch the serial killer known as Buffalo Bill. But in stark contrast to the original film's heavy psychological tone, this laugh-out-loud, naughty satire is only interested in devouring the audience's funny bones. A singing chorus of floppy-eared lambs narrate the action while Agent Starling faces her own demons and races the clock to unlock Lecter's clues.

"Silence! The Musical" debuted at the New York International Fringe Festival in 2005, where it earned "Outstanding Musical" recognition. The 5 & Dime's artistic team selected "Silence!" for its 2019 season to bring a uniquely humorous theatre experience to Northeast Florida.

"This production provides a new perspective on one of the most popular films of all time," said Lee Hamby, managing director of The 5 & Dime and director of the show. "While the film that inspired this musical used suspense to create tension in audiences around the world, this show uses bold, irreverent humor, catchy tunes and in-your-face antics to reframe the story as a celebration of the absurd."

Hamby has assembled a cast of local actors, including Thomas Nightingale as Dr. Hannibal Lecter; Joanna Yeakel as Clarice Starling; Gary Baker as Buffalo Bill; Jennifer O'Brien as Catherine/Senator Martin/Lamb; Sam Cobean as Crawford/Papa Starling/Lamb; Richie Rosado as Dr. Clinton/Cop/Lamb; Sade Crosby as Ardella/Lamb; Ethan Fisher as Pembry/Lamb; and Jacob Pickering, Jack Niemczyk and Shauna Clark as Lambs.

Tickets are $27 for online purchases and $30 at the door. Cash and credit card are accepted. To learn more, visit The 5 & Dime's new website at www.the5anddime.org.





