TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL On Sale At FSCJ Artist Series November 17

The FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, is delighted to announce that tickets for the national tour of TINA – The Tina Turner Musical will go on sale this Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. for 8 performances at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets will be available at fscjartistseries.org or by calling 904-632-5000. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632-5050.

The North American touring cast is led by Ari Groover (TINA Broadway, Head Over Heels, Holler If Ya hear Me, Little Shop of Horrors) and Parris Lewis (Hairspray) who will evenly share the role of Tina Turner, each playing four (of eight) performances a week. Also starring are Deon Releford-Lee as Ike Turner, Roz White as Zelma Bullock, Wydetta Carter as Gran Georgeanna and Sarah Bockel as Rhonda.

The ensemble includes Daelyanna Kelly Benson, Antonio Beverly, Ben Bogen, Karen Burthwright, Aliyah Caldwell, Brianna Cameron, Max Falls, Zachary Freier-Harrison, Reyna Guerra, Gordia Hayes, Takia Hopson, Geoffrey Kidwell, Symphony King, Gigi Lewis, Natalia Nappo, Wildlin Pierrevil, Gerard M. Williams, Nia Nelson-Williams, Terance Reddick, Shari Washington Rhone, Eric Siegle, Kristopher Stanley Ward, Christine Suddeth, and Jeff Sullivan.

“The North American tour of TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is one of eight productions that have opened around the world since the show began in the West End in 2018, which is testimony to Tina's extraordinary legacy,” the producers, Tali Pelman from Stage Entertainment and Jimmy Nederlander said. “We can't wait for America to see the two-megawatt superstars who share the role of Tina, Deon Releford-Lee in the role of Ike, and the incredibly talented company who are on the road in this tour!"

Produced by Stage Entertainment, James L. Nederlander and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner, TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL was written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins.

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Tony Award nominee Anthony Van Laast, set and costume designs by Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, Music Supervision, Arrangements & Incidental Music by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet, sound by Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Drama Desk Award winner Campbell Young Associates, and casting by The Telsey Office.



An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows were seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

Featuring her much loved songs, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

This new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. In March 2019, the German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, the Broadway production followed in November 2019 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The Dutch production opened at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht, in February 2020. A third European production opened in Fall 2021 at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain and the most recent production opened at the Theatre Royal Sydney in Australia in May of 2023.

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical originally opened on Broadway on November 7, 2019, was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The production reopened at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 8, 2021, following the 18-month industry wide shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Broadway production ended performances Sunday, August 14.

VyStar Credit Union is proud to sponsor the FSCJ Artist Series for the 23/24 Broadway in Jacksonville season and demonstrate their commitment to the arts. Performing arts bring people together, enrich communities, promote cultural diversity and make Northeast Florida a more vibrant and desirable place to live, work and play.

VyStar members receive a 10% discount on most FSCJ Artist Series shows. Members can also sign up for exclusive pre-sale opportunities and receive a $1 discount off Savor concession items by using their VyStar Visa credit or debit card and showing their Artist Series show tickets at purchase.