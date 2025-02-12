THE FOUR PHANTOMS IN CONCERT Comes To Jacksonville Center for The Performing Arts This Valentine's Day

Don't miss Brent Barrett, John Cudia, Franc D'Ambrosio, and Ciarán Sheehan as they perform the iconic music of The Phantom of the Opera and more.
The FSCJ Artist Series will present The Four Phantoms In Concert on Friday, February 14 at 8:00PM, an extravagant celebration of the iconic music of Broadway and more.
The Four Phantoms In Concert brings together four Phantoms from the Tony Award-winning The Phantom of the Opera for an unforgettable night of entertainment.
The Four Phantoms features an extraordinary quartet of performers, including Brent Barrett, John Cudia, Franc D'Ambrosio, and Ciarán Sheehan under the music direction of Ryan Shirar. Special Guest Kaley Ann Voorhees is best known for her portrayal of Christine in Andrew Lloyd Webber's longest-running musical, The Phantom of the Opera.
Tickets are available at fscjartistseries.org.
