RENT, ANASTASIA, DEAR EVAN HANSEN and More Announced at Times-Union Center in 2022

FSCJ Artist Series will welcome a fabulous lineup of entertainment from Broadway and beyond to this Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts in 2022!

See full details here:

Friday, January 7, 2022 at 8pm

Cinderella Ballet

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine returns to the United States to present their captivating two-act performance of Cinderella, one of the most beloved stories of all time. With no fewer than 55 of Ukrainians finest performers, this esteemed ensemble has performed to the delight of audiences worldwide. Set to Sergei Prokofiev's music with Vladimir Vasiliev's choreography, this full-scale production follows the beautiful maiden's story as she seeks her handsome Prince Charming. With the help of a little magic, she discovers that dreams really can come true. Featuring graceful dancers, enchanting music, and beautiful costumes, this classic fairy tale is a treat the whole family will enjoy!

January 8-9, 2022

Menopause the Musical

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra AND memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more! This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the '60s, '70s and '80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles! See what more than 17 million women and fans worldwide have been laughing about for 19 years!

January 11, 2022

Jersey Boys

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony and Grammy Award-winning true-life musical phenomenon, JERSEY BOYS. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's just too good to be true. Featuring the legendary top ten hits; "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "December, 1963 (Oh What A Night)."

January 14, 8pm

An Evening with Jay Leno

Acclaimed TV late night show host, admired stand-up comedian, best-selling children's book author, much-in-demand corporate speaker, TV and movie voice-over artist, pioneering car builder and mechanic, and philanthropist...Jay Leno is widely characterized as "the hardest working man in show business." This fall Jay Leno brings back the classic game show YOU BET YOUR LIFE. This comedy show wrapped in a game show will feature two strangers paired up to play for prize money by answering trivia questions correctly. Co-Hosted by Kevin Eubanks and produced by Tom Werner and David Hurwitz, YOU BET YOUR LIFE will deliver a fun series filled with the warmth and laughter that America needs now.

January 25, 2022 - Jan 30, 2022

Dear Evan Hansen

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

Available as part of the Broadway in Jacksonville Season. DEAR EVAN HANSON was the winner of six 2017 tony awards including Best Musical and the 2018 Grammy award for best musical theater album. A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. DEAR EVAN HANSEN has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere. DEAR EVAN HANSEN features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

February 5, 2022

Rigoletto Opera

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

The Opera was composed in 1851. Verdi's RIGOLETTO is an intriguing study of the contrasts

between good and evil. Destinies collide as the womanizing Duke of Mantua and his vengeful court jester RIGOLLETO, weave a fascinating drama of seduction, betrayal, curses and vendettas ending with the tragic death of an innocent young woman.

Feb 13, 2022

The Simon & Garfunkel Story

The Simon & Garfunkel Story is touring North America again this year! Using huge projection photos and original film footage, featuring a full live band performing all the hits including 'Mrs. Robinson', 'Cecilia', 'Bridge Over Troubled Water', 'Homeward Bound' and many more. The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60's to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous "The Concert in Central Park" reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance. With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel's perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, their "Bridge Over Troubled Water" album was nominated at the Brit Awards for Best International Album. In 2003, Simon and Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their "The Sound of Silence" awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.

February 9, 2022

Rent

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

For a quarter of a century, RENT has inspired us to choose love over fear and to live without regret. This Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning phenomenon has become more than a musical - it's a cultural touchstone and a source of joy and strength for millions. RENT's 25th Anniversary "Farewell Season of Love" is your FINAL CHANCE to experience this celebrated touring production - so don't miss it!

February 15, 2022, 7:30

Dancing With The Stars: Live!

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

America's favorite dance show is coming to Jacksonville with "Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2022!" Joining the tour for the performance in Jacksonville is the co-host and former star of The Bachelorette, Dancing With The Stars Champion, Kaitlyn Bristowe! Your favorite dancers from this iconic television series hit the stage this winter with an ALL NEW SHOW. Starring Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart and more to come! Fans will see time honored dancers like the Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Salsa, Tango- and everything in between. Join us for a theatrical dance show, you can't miss!

February 20, 2022, 2pm

Motones & Jerseys: In Concert

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

Join the Motones and the Jerseys for a high-energy 60's-inspired song and dance experience. With a set list of nearly 50 songs, "Motones vs. Jersey's" features the music of beloved artists like Marvin Gaye, The Drifters, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, The Temptations, The Beach Boys, Stevie Wonder, The Beatles, Herman's Hermits, and many more. This isn't your typical theatrical experience! At an MVJ show, audiences choose the winner at every performance via real-time voting app. So, forget the rules! Audiences will be glad they got a seat, but they won't need to stay in it!

February 22-27, 2022

Cats

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

CATS, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America! Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater-"Memory". Winner of 7 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL, CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard), original scenic and costume design by John Napier (Les Misérables), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (Aladdin), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (Phantom) and direction by Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables) make this production a new CATS for a new generation!

March 1

RAIN, A Tribute to the Beatles

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

In celebration of the anniversary of Abbey Road, RAIN will bring the greatest hits of this epic recording to life, in addition to all your early Beatles favorites. This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is "the next best thing to seeing the Beatles" (Associated Press). Experience the worlds' most iconic band and come celebrate the best of Abbey Road with RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES.

March 3, 2022, 7:30pm

Stayin' Alive, One Night of the Bee Gees

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

Stayin' Alive is the quintessential tribute band to the Bee Gees, capturing the excitement of live performance and the tender subtleties of the human voice! The vocal match of Tony Mattina, Todd Sharman, and George Manz, creates a realistic sense of hearing and experiencing the brothers' Gibb live in concert. Featuring a vocal trio backed by studio musicians who wholly capture the sound mystique of The Bee Gees, Stayin' Alive offers to their audiences the songs and sights of a full Bee Gees playlist. Singing blockbusters such as Night Fever, Jive Talkin, How Deep Is Your Love, You Should Be Dancin, Nights On Broadway, and Stayin Alive. In addition, they perform softer poetic ballads such as I Started A Joke, Massachusetts, Fanny Be Tender, Words, and To Love Somebody, among other great hits. Stayin' Alive is the largest and most definitive production of its kind, offering big screen video clips, photos and dazzling imagery. Stayin' Alive has played intimate settings as a six-piece band and huge venues with a 62 piece orchestra.

March 5, 2022

Steve Martin & Martin Short

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

Steve Martin and Martin Short's "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!" is a show that redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways, from two of the funniest, most influential and acclaimed talents of the past century. Their humor is often subversive, but it is always a joyous self-deprecating romp from two comedy masters driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience. The jokes come at you at a rapid-fire pace with little set-up and big punch lines as they mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity, but the comedy truly soars when they lovingly (and relentlessly) roast each other. Martin and Short's chemistry and timing on stage reflects a friendship forged over three decades which developed when they met for the first time on the set of the 1986 film "Three Amigos." These two titans of comedy have been touring together since 2015, when they launched their first live show entitled "A Very Stupid Conversation."

March 6, 2022 at 3pm

Celtic Woman: Postcards from Ireland

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

Grammy nominated global music sensation Celtic Woman is thrilled to return in 2022 with a brand-new show Postcards from Ireland. Postcards from Ireland celebrates the rich musical and cultural heritage of Ireland; taking audiences on a journey of story and song from across the Emerald Isle. Embrace an evening of angelic voices, breath-taking harmonies and instrumental virtuosity, transporting you from your theatre seat to the lush landscapes of Ireland. Celtic Woman's fresh fusion of traditional Irish music and contemporary songcraft celebrates Ireland's ancient heritage while reflecting the vibrant spirit of modern Ireland. With Irish dancers, bagpipers and an array of traditional Irish instruments - including the bodhran, tin whistle and uilleann pipes - this dynamic and multi-talented group has captivated audiences all around the world. Join us for this very special show Postcards from Ireland, and experience the beauty of Ireland brought to life by Celtic Woman.

March 29-April 3, 2022

Anastasia

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to Jacksonville at last! From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family. ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) with direction by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak.