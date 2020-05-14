Jacksonville Singer Mama Blue Kicks Off the Session 904 Music Series

The first installment of Session 904 featured Mama Blue, a Jacksonville native, joined with Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo, on Tuesday, May 12 at 6:30pm, according to The Florida Times-Union.

The event, taking place at Daily's Place, is immediately south of the TIAA Bank Field goalposts where Lambo has played with the Jaguars.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no audience, but all shows will be streamed on Facebook Live.

For more information about the upcoming music series, visit their website HERE.





Related Articles Shows View More Jacksonville Stories

More Hot Stories For You