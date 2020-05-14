Jacksonville Singer Mama Blue Kicks Off the Session 904 Music Series

Article Pixel May. 14, 2020  

The first installment of Session 904 featured Mama Blue, a Jacksonville native, joined with Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo, on Tuesday, May 12 at 6:30pm, according to The Florida Times-Union.

The event, taking place at Daily's Place, is immediately south of the TIAA Bank Field goalposts where Lambo has played with the Jaguars.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no audience, but all shows will be streamed on Facebook Live.

For more information about the upcoming music series, visit their website HERE.



Next on Stage

Related Articles View More Jacksonville Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Grandstreet Theatre Announces Virtual Gala
  • High School Students Move YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN from Whitefish Performing Arts Center to the Internet
  • Watch LIVE: The NEXT ON STAGE High School Top 25 Announced Today At 9 PM ET
  • BREAKING: HAMILTON Film is Coming to Disney+ July 3