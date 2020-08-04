Hippodrome State Theatre Will Present FACING OUR TRUTH: TEN MINUTE PLAYS ON TRAYVON, RACE AND PRIVILEGE

On Tuesday, August 4 at 7 p.m., the Hippodrome Theatre will host a special one-night reading of FACING OUR TRUTH: TEN MINUTE PLAYS ON TRAYVON, RACE AND PRIVILEGE.

Following the plays, there will be a town hall discussion with the cast, crew, and select community members to further explore the moment we are currently living in and how we move forward in achieving true equity.

In light of the George Zimmerman verdict, The New Black Fest commissioned six very diverse playwrights to write 10-minute plays on the topic of Trayvon Martin, race and/or privilege. Facing Our Truth's purpose is to incite serious discussion in our collective communities around these ongoing urgent issues.

The reading will be comprised of four out of the six plays. The actors will be performing NIGHT VISION by Dominique Morisseau, THE BALLAD OF GEORGE ZIMMERMAN by Dan O'Brien, DRESSING by Mono Mansour and Tala Manassah and NO MORE MONSTERS HERE by Marcus Gardley.

Following the readings, there will be a townhall talkback with local community leaders to discuss the work and its context in the world today.

This event will be completely free to attend but there will be an option to donate for those who wish. 50% of all donations will be donated towards the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The other half will go directly towards paying for the rights to perform this piece and the actors involved.

Learn more and register at https://thehipp.org/facing-our-truths/.

