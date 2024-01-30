HADESTOWN Comes to Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts, February 6-11

Hadestown is the most honored show of the 2018-2019 Broadway season.

Jan. 30, 2024

The FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, presents Hadestown, the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, February 6-11, 2024, as part of the 23/24 Broadway Season in Jacksonville. Tickets will go on sale October 27 at 10:00 a.m. at Click Here or by calling 904-632-5000. 

Hadestown is the most honored show of the 2018-2019 Broadway season. In addition to the show's eight  Tony Awards, it has been honored with four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards,  including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of  a Musical. 

The North American touring production of Hadestown stars Amaya Braganza as Eurydice, Lana Gordon as Persephone, Will Mann as Hermes, Matthew Patrick Quinn as Hades, and J. Antonio Rodriguez as  Orpheus.

The Fates are played by Marla Louissaint, Lizzie Markson, and Hannah Schreer. The Workers Chorus  features Sevon Askew, Jamal Lee Harris, Courtney Lauster, Daniel Tracht, and Racquel Williams.  Swings for the tour include Ian Coulter-Buford, KC Dela Cruz, Colin LeMoine, and Cecilia Trippiedi

Producers Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy said jointly, “Throughout its  development, Hadestown has been deeply influenced by audiences around the world. We are thrilled and  humbled to now share this beautiful story of hope, faith, and rebirth – written and directed by two  amazingly talented women and brought to life by a diverse company of performers – with audiences across  North America.” 

The acclaimed new musical is by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell and developed with innovative director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin. Hadestown marks the  first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics,  and book, and is the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat.  

“Mesmerizing! Hadestown arrives in smoldering fashion. Unfurling like a dream, the show achieves  a fluidity of musical theater storytelling that makes an old tale seem startlingly new.” Charles McNulty, Los Angeles Times 

The show opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway (219 West 48th Street, New York) on April 17,  2019, where it played sold out houses nightly before performances were suspended due to the COVID-19  pandemic. Hadestown resumed performances September 2, 2021 as one of the first musicals to reopen on  Broadway where it continues to play today. The North American Tour opened at The Kennedy Center in  Washington DC on October 15, 2021. 

The show originated as Mitchell's indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an  acclaimed album. With Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine  a sweeping ancient tale. 

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King  Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld  and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt  against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers,  Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience. 

The creative team features Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (set design); four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design); two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design);  Tony Award winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design); Chita Rivera Award winner and  three-time Bessie Award winner David Neumann (choreography); Liam Robinson (music supervision  and vocal arrangements); Tony Award winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements  and orchestrations); Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy); and Whitley Theatrical (casting).

Single tickets are available beginning October 27 at 10:00 a.m. at Click Here or by calling 904-632- 5000. Groups of 10 or more are eligible to a discount. To receive the best pricing, reserve your group  tickets today by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632-5050. 

For show photos, visit the PRESS ROOM on our website. For video and interview opportunities, please  contact Shelley Henley at (904) 357-8938, (904) 699- 2656, or shelley.henley@fscjartistseries.org. For  more information, visit www.hadestown.com/tour

VyStar Credit Union is proud to sponsor the FSCJ Artist Series for the 23/24 Broadway in Jacksonville  season and demonstrate their commitment to the arts. Performing arts bring people together, enrich  communities, promote cultural diversity and make Northeast Florida a more vibrant and desirable place to  live, work and play. 

VyStar members receive a 10% discount on most FSCJ Artist Series shows. Members can also sign up for  exclusive pre-sale opportunities and receive a $1 discount off Savor concession items by using their VyStar  Visa credit or debit card and showing their Artist Series show tickets at purchase.




