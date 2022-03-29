Get Up And Go-Go To HEAD OVER HEELS At Buchholz High School

Head Over Heels is the bold new musical comedy from the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Avenue Q and Spring Awakening. This laugh-out-loud love story is set to the music of the iconic 1980's all-female rock band The Go-Go's, including the hit songs, "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Vacation," "Heaven is a Place on Earth" and "Mad About You." If you enjoy music from the Go-Gos, then you will love this show!

A hilarious, exuberant celebration of love, Head Over Heels follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction-only to discover the key to their realm's survival lies within each of their own hearts.

Student Director, Brooke Belcher said, "I wanted to direct because I have been the stage manager for other shows and I have always wanted to move up and try directing and I believed that Head Over Heels would be a great opportunity. It has been a very exciting experience so far working with everyone that has been involved with the show."

Eowyn Verhaeren, Assistant Student Director adds, "I was extremely enthusiastic when Brooke asked me to be her assistant director. I've always wanted to direct and this show seemed like a fun opportunity! It's been interesting to incorporate our visions with what the actors pursue naturally. Student directing gives high schoolers, including myself, a chance at leadership positions, and I've learned a lot so far."

Head Over Heels hits the stage from April 21st through May 1st. Shows are Thursday-Saturday at 7:00 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. The location is Buchholz High School Auditorium, 5510 NW 27th Ave, Gainesville, FL. Ticket prices are $15 for general admission and $12 for students and seniors, and $10 for groups of 10 or more. Tickets can be purchased online here: https://www.buchholzdrama.com/hoh.

Conceived and Original Book by Jeff Whitty. Book adapted by James Magruder. Based on 'The Arcadia' by Sir Philip Sidney. Original Broadway Production produced by Christine Russell, Louise Gund, Donovan Leitch, Rick Ferrari, Gwyneth Paltrow, Scott Sigman, Hunter Arnold, Tom Kirdahy, Jordan Roth. The World Premiere of 'Head Over Heels' took place at Oregon Shakespeare Festival.