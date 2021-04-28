FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway Presents CELTIC WOMEN

Grammy nominated global music sensation Celtic Woman is thrilled to return in 2022 with a brand-new show Postcards from Ireland. Postcards from Ireland celebrates the rich musical and cultural heritage of Ireland; taking audiences on a journey of story and song from across the Emerald Isle. Celtic Woman comes to the Times-Union Center on March 6, 2022 at 3 p.m.

Embrace an evening of angelic voices, breath-taking harmonies and instrumental virtuosity, transporting you from your theatre seat to the lush landscapes of Ireland. Celtic Woman's fresh fusion of traditional Irish music and contemporary songcraft celebrates Ireland's ancient heritage while reflecting the vibrant spirit of modern Ireland.

With Irish dancers, bagpipers and an array of traditional Irish instruments - including the bodhran, tin whistle and uilleann pipes - this dynamic and multi-talented group has captivated audiences all around the world.

Join us for this very special show Postcards from Ireland, and experience the beauty of Ireland brought to life by Celtic Woman. For more information please visit www.celticwoman.com

