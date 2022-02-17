FSCJ Artist Series Presents NEXT STOP BROADWAY

The FSCJ Artist Series will present NEXT STOP BROADWAY. This week-long musical theatre program will take place June 13-17, 2022 at the Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Arts.

NEXT STOP BROADWAY is a week-long musical theatre program consisting of classes, workshops, and rehearsals focused on the "Golden Age of Broadway". The staff of Broadway professionals teaches songs and choreography from classic Broadway productions, and replicates the process of putting on an authentic Broadway show.

Next Stop Broadway is unique among the vast amount of theatre programs available for musical theatre loving youth. It is a five-day intensive for ages 10-17 that focuses on being in the ensemble of a classic Broadway show!



Registration is now open for summer 2022. Go to fscjartistseries.org to pay tuition and fill out the Next Stop Broadway application upon paying tuition. Space is limited, so don't wait!

This program is designed for the success of cast members with or without musical theatre experience. The life lessons include, respect, responsibility, and working together toward a common goal. Through the rehearsal process of selections from classic musicals, the ensemble sings, dances, and acts, and each member has their chance to shine. In addition to the big musicals, the cast is divided into smaller groups where they get to engage their creativity in writing, directing, choreographing, and starring in their own mini-musicals. The week culminates with an "Opening Night" performance for family and friends on Friday. Learn More

FSCJ Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Arts, 11901 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32246

Ages 10-17

Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. and program hours are 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Friday will run until approximately 6 p.m. for the "Opening Night" performance

The cost is $575 for returning Cast Members and $595 for new Cast Members for the week, and includes lunch, snacks, and a t-shirt.

Please email nextstopbroadway@fscjartistseries.org for more information.

At the present time, masks will be required.