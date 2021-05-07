DISNEY PRINCESS- THE CONCERT Announced for FSCJ Artist Series

Disney Concerts presents Disney Princess - The Concert. A nationwide tour will grace the stage at the Times-Union Center in Jacksonville on November 10, 2021 at 7:00pm.

"Be our guest" as an all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons, their magical Music Director and enchanting Prince celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of songs, animation, and stories. Disney Princess - The Concert is presented by Pandora Jewelry, The Official Charm Bracelet of the Walt Disney World Resort. Tickets and VIP packages for this concert of a lifetime go on sale Friday, May 7 at 10:00am at fscjartiseries.org.

Be our guest as Broadway's Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, and Anna celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of story, animation, and song! Tony-nominee Susan Egan, two-time Tony-nominee Laura Osnes, Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed, and rising star Aisha Jackson join forces in this once-in-a-lifetime concert alongside their magical Music Director, Benjamin Rauhala and enchanting Prince, Adam J. Levy.*

We invite you to become part of our world...dress up in your best royal attire and get ready for an unforgettable evening at Disney Princess - The Concert. Dreams will come true as these acclaimed performers sing over 30 favorite Disney Princess songs, and share their exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. Larger than life animations and visuals accompanying the music will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic.

Disney Princess - The Concert is based on the established touring production Broadway Princess Party, which began as a cabaret show at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC in 2015. It garnered critical success and a loyal fan base, including over 20 million views on YouTube. This new venture is co-produced by Disney Concerts with Broadway Princess Party, LLC, as led by partners Susan Egan, Laura Osnes, Benjamin Rauhala, and Courtney Reed.

The show's creative team now also includes creative director Amy Tinkham (Coco at the Hollywood Bowl, Aerosmith's Las Vegas Residency), and veteran choreographer Sunny Walters (New Kids on the Block, Ghost: The Musical on Broadway).

Fans can listen to their favorite Disney Princess songs now on a curated playlist from Walt Disney Records. For more information and additional cities to be announced, visit DisneyPrincessConcert.com.