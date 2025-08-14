BWW Q&A: Sarah Boone on A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM In Concert at Florida Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two of Jacksonville’s most prominent nonprofit arts organizations, the Florida Theatre and Theatre Jacksonville, are producing the classic Broadway musical “in concert” A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum for two performances sponsored by Michael Ward & Jennifer Glock at the historic Florida Theatre on Saturday, August 23th at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, August 24th, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $38, $53, and $73; and go on sale Friday, April 4th at www.floridatheatre.com or the Florida Theatre Box Office at (904) 355-2787.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart, A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum is a bawdy, wild comedy inspired by the farces of the ancient Roman playwright Plautus (254–184 BC). Opening with a bang with the song “Comedy Tonight,” the musical tells the story of Pseudolus, a slave who tries to win her freedom by helping her young master woo the girl next door. All the elements of a classic farce are present: puns, slamming doors, mistaken identities, and social commentary. The original production won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Cady Huffman stars as Pseudolus. She is a Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award winner for The Producers; a Tony Award nominee for The Will Rogers Follies; and an Outer Critics’ Circle Award nominee for the Tony Award-winning play The Nance. Her Broadway credits include the original production of La Cage Aux Folles, Chicago, Steel Pier, Dame Edna: The Royal Tour, and Bob Fosse’s last original musical, Big Deal. On TV, she is an Emmy Award nominee for the digital series After Forever; played recurring roles on The Good Wife, Blue Bloods, and Curb Your Enthusiasm; and has guest starred on Madam Secretary, Master of None, Frasier, Mad About You, and three different versions of Law & Order. She was a food judge on 10 consecutive seasons of Iron Chef America, where Alton Brown called her “The Kitty Carlisle of Iron Chef.” She has performed her cabaret show, Tomboy Showgirl, in New York and San Francisco.

The production is directed by Jean Tait, whose credits include last year’s production of Mame In Concert at the Florida Theatre, and Off Broadway, including The Pearly Gates, Hijab at First Sight, The Proceedings, and It Gets Better.

The symphony is directed by and the chorus is conducted by Jacksonville native, Joey Chancey. His Broadway credits include An American in Paris; Beautiful: The Carole King Musical; Gigi; Annie; and the Broadway national tours of La Cage Aux Folles and A Chorus Line.

About the Florida Theatre

There is something for everyone at the Florida Theatre. From pop, jazz, rock, comedy, country, and blues to ballet, the historic Florida Theatre annually offers over 200 cultural and entertainment events for every taste and age. For tickets or to learn more about our educational performances for schools, rentals, membership, or the nonprofit corporation that manages this majestic place, please visit us at www.floridatheatre.com.

About Theatre Jacksonville

Since 1919, Theatre Jacksonville has been Florida's longest-running community theatre. Theatre Jacksonville is a volunteer-based community theatre whose mission is to enrich lives and broaden cultural understanding through community participation in theatre arts. This mission supports inclusion and the development of diversity in the Company's artistic, volunteer, audience, and donor bases. This goal is achieved through presenting plays and programs of noted artistic excellence, supporting volunteers and students with exceptional training and educational opportunities, and allowing for the development of unique and/or original performance projects and events by Florida artists. To learn more, visit https://www.theatrejax.com/.

Can you tell us about your role as Domina in "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum In Concert" at the Florida Theatre?

Domina isn’t named Domina for nothing. This role as the domineering wife of blustering Senex and the hovering mother of young Hero, even though age appropriate, is, however, a bit of a departure for me. I’ve had my share of comedic roles over the years, but I’ve never had the opportunity to play a battle-axe before. I’m loving it while hoping that people I know agree with me that it’s a stretch. If not, I guess I need to reevaluate my reputation…but, back to stretch characters…They are the most fun to tackle. I just have to hope this won’t typecast me...

How has your training with the likes of HB Studio founder Herbert Berghof and Tony award-winner Donna McKechnie prepared you for this role?

I owe my entire professional performing career to these two great teachers. I was lucky to study with them as soon as I landed in New York way back in the 1980’s. I was in Herbert’s class for a year and let me tell you, he was tough. Tough but fair and when you got a positive note from him, you knew it was real. I learned how to be truly authentic in a role from him. And I built on all of that with Donna, who took this late bloomer of a singer into her class. Everyone knows what a great performer Donna is, but she is also an amazing teacher. My voice hadn’t quite developed enough to perform professionally at that time, but when it did, her encouraging words were always in my ear when I took on a part.

What aspects of your character, Domina, do you most resonate with?

Even though she is a difficult and overbearing woman who doesn’t trust men, she still believes that love can conquer all. I, too, am a romantic and believe in the possibilities of love. I also like that she knows what she wants and isn’t afraid to demand it.

Can you describe the process of preparing for a "Broadway in Concert" production?

It’s pretty much the same character preparation as needed for a fully staged show. The main work before production week is learning the music. We only have one week of rehearsal, so everyone has to do their own work on script and music before walking into the rehearsal room. The choral director has been rehearsing the ensemble during the summer as well as coaching the principal actors in their numbers. We all know the music before Cady Huffman arrives in town, so it is a seamless drop in for her. Once Cady is here, it’s a pretty fast ride to opening night.

How does the presence of a live symphony orchestra on stage impact your performance?

There is nothing more thrilling for me as a performer than to sing with a full orchestra. It’s incredibly joyful, and that excitement permeates every move on stage. Having that full, buoyant and lovely sound surrounding and supporting you is almost indescribable. I think it must be like singing on a cloud.

As the Executive Director of Theatre Jacksonville, how have you balanced your duties offstage with your role in "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum In Concert"?

I wear many hats in my position, so I’m used to juggling multiple plates at the same time. Adding a musical acting role to the mix is a little tricky, though, as I have to remember to take care of myself vocally and physically on top of handling all of my other responsibilities. There is no option for me to wear myself out, so I try to maintain a carefully planned pace which includes my pre-show prep and rehearsal regimen as part of my daily schedule. It’s very busy, but it all works out. My workday is a little longer and starts a little earlier, but it’s energizing because I love producing and I love performing. It’s a gift to be able to do both.

Why must audiences come and see the show?

Because it’s going to great! Forum is hysterical. It lampoons everyone and everything, and I think everyone is looking for a good laugh just about now. And come on...music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim! You can’t go wrong with a Sondheim score. The cast is terrific and, of course, Cady Huffman is Broadway royalty. She is not to be missed! And we’ve already talked about the live orchestra and how fab that experience is. If you’re at the show, you’ll be in the hottest spot in town.