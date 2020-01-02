The Oxford Film Festival and Southern Foodways Alliance Present Civil Rights Films for Martin Luther King Jr Day

For Martin Luther King Jr Day, the Oxford Film Festival and Southern Foodways Alliance will host a free screening from 2-4 pm at the Powerhouse.

The films include two films from the Counter Histories series at SFA as well as the community screening of "Moving Spirits: History of the Enslaved & Civil Rights: Through Movement, Dance & Song" by Jennifer Mizenko and Rhondalyn Peairs. The series, set for Monday, January 20, will be free to everyone. Concessions will be available for purchase. A Q&A with the filmmakers will also occur after the films.

About Counter Histories: The series profiles the lunch counter sit-ins of the 1960s, connects the protests and demonstrations of today and yesterday, and equips viewers to ask questions about the role of civil disobedience in the face of systemic racism and injustice.

Nashville -- Wyatt Williams and Dustin Chambers

Jackson -- Kate Medley and Mimi Schiffman

About "Moving Spirits: History of the Enslaved & Civil Rights: Through Movement, Dance & Song": We walk past history in plain sight, on a daily basis. Do you know the stories of the enslaved persons who built the buildings you walk into everyday? What is the ideology behind the symbols we frequently pass? Witness members of the Lafayette/Oxford/University of Mississippi community not only learn their local history, but also embody it.

The Oxford Film Festival was founded in 2003 to bring exciting, new, and unusual films (and the people who create them) to North Mississippi. The annual five-day festival screens short and feature-length films in both showcase and competition settings. The festival is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization. For more information, visit www.oxfordfilmfest.com.





