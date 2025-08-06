TP20 Fall Tour Comes to the Brandon Amphitheater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY Award-winning artist, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and global cultural icon T-Pain has announced the TP20 Fall Tour to celebrate 20-years of legendary music, moments and the Nappy Boy empire he’s built since the release of his debut album Rappa Ternt Sanga in 2005.

The tour comes to the Brandon Amphitheater on October 18 at 8:00 pm.

“This tour is not just a celebration, it’s a thank you to everyone that was there in 2005 and to everyone now who’s just catching onto the wave,” said T-Pain. “It’s for the college kids that played my records at all those parties. It’s for those same people that are now parents and are putting their kids on to what they loved so much back in those days. It’s every karaoke night, every beat drop, every ‘T-Pain saved this song’ comment, every scream when I hit that stage. This isn’t just my story, this is our story. Because music doesn’t live in charts. It lives in people. Come celebrate the 20 years of T-Pain we’ve all gone through and the next 20 years that nobody’s ready for.”