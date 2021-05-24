'Rising Toward A New Day: A Musical Theatre Revue' Will Bring In-Person Performances Back to New Stage Theatre

After being dark for more than a year, New Stage Theatre announces it will open its doors to in-person audiences for our upcoming musical theatre revue Rising Toward a New Day. Conceived by Francine Thomas Reynolds and Carol Joy Sparkman, Rising Toward a New Day features a collection of songs that will lift you up and have you humming along.

Initial ticketing purchase will be general admission; Patrons will be assigned their seats prior to the production and will be sent an email with a specific seat assignment according to social distancing guidelines at the time. Audience capacity will be at a reduced capacity as we work our way to a full re-opening in the fall. As part of our public safety protocol, masks will also be required along with social distancing within the auditorium. Security will also be provided.

Rising Toward a New Day is a new musical revue featuring a collection of songs from musical theatre hit shows. From the profound and emotional to the fun and cheerful, the musical theatre songs in this one hour show range from familiar favorites to exciting new pieces. While Act I reminds us why we love theatre, Act II offers inspiration for a new beginning.

New Stage Artistic Director Francine Thomas Reynolds said: "Broadway musicals can transport audiences to different times and places. With musical theatre there are no shortage of songs to lift people up when they are feeling down. Rising Toward a New Day: A Musical Theatre Revue is just the beginning of lively in person entertainment as we prepare for a full reopening at New Stage Theatre."

Performers include Kathlyn Arcemont, Jeffrey Cornelius, Jamie Ferguson Ertle, Hosea Griffith, Sam Lovorn, Mandy Kate Meyers, Ray McFarland, Oluchi Nwaokorie, Nicholas Perna, Vershaune Stamps, and Jessica Wilkinson. Directed by Francine Thomas Reynolds with Music Director Carol Joy Sparkman.

Rising Toward a New Day performances are June 4 and June 5, 2021. Tickets are $25.00. The theatre is located in the Jane Reid Petty Theatre Center at 1100 Carlisle Street in the Belhaven neighborhood.

Learn more at https://newstagetheatre.com/rising-toward-a-new-day-a-musical-theatre-revue/.