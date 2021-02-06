New Stage Theatre Presents Build Your Book: Musical Theatre 101

New Stage Theatre has announced a virtual workshop, Build Your Book: Musical Theatre 101 with Carol Joy Sparkman.

The workshop is for ages 18 and up. It will take place on Sundays February 7-28, 2021 (four sessions) from 2 to 3:30 p.m. via Zoom. The cost is $100 for four sessions.

Build up your repertoire, audition skills, and vocal technique in this four-week musical theatre workshop. Carol Joy served as the music director for New Stage's productions of Beauty and the Beast, Bright Star, Sister Act, and Matilda the Musical. Participants will learn how to successfully select songs that highlight their range, tone, and vocal quality allowing them to fully showcase their talent in any audition. Participants are asked to prepare a song and submit a video recording for Carol Joy to respond to on the first day of class. Zoom link will be emailed to the participant before the first class. All skill levels welcomed.

Carol Joy Sparkman is the director of choral music at Clinton High School, where she directs four choirs and two pop a cappella ensembles. Sparkman also arranges and directs the instrumental pit for the Clinton Junior High Ambassadors. She began her career as a member of the Mississippi College music faculty where she was the collaborative pianist, directed a vocal jazz ensemble, and was musical director for The Mississippi College Opera/Musical Theater. Sparkman received a BMusEd and a M.M. in vocal coaching/accompanying degrees from Mississippi College. She is a founding member of a collaborative national team who has established service-learning partnerships for continuing education in choral music. The team travels each summer to work with South African music educators and choirs. She serves on the MS ACDA board as repertoire and resource chair for contemporary and commercial and is the southeast regional director for the A Cappella Education Association. She is a vocal coach and has been the musical director for numerous past New Stage Theatre productions.