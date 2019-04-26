New Stage Theatre Brings SWEAT to Jackson

You can catch Sweat at the New Stage Theatre now!

The Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony Award-nominated Best Play by Lynn Nottage comes alive in a moving and urgently relevant new production directed by Francine Thomas Reynolds. The production has a closing night set for May 5, 2019.

Based on interviews with the residents of Reading, Pennsylvania, a group of close friends struggles to stay connected when their factory is at risk of collapse. In a neighborhood bar, each of them reaches for their piece of the America dream. Can their friendships survive this test? Nottage weaves a tale of trust and doubt, longtime bonds and short-term possibilities. The New York Times raves, "Superb... Nottage is writing at the peak of her powers."

Featuring Herman Johnson, David Lind, Jordan Williams, Ward Emling, David Worley, Jo Ann Robinson, Sharon Miles, Malaika Quarterman, and Prince Duren.

For more information check out: http://newstagetheatre.com/sweat/

Photo Credit: New Stage Theatre





